How to Select the Right AP Classes for You

Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes are great opportunities for students who are looking to earn college credit while still in high school. While IB classes attract a notable number of students every year, AP classes attract even more: nearly 3 million, in fact.

Since choosing the right AP courses can be key to both your exam performance and collegiate future, here are three tips to follow when designing your AP schedule:

— Research the AP policies at your prospective colleges to maximize score thresholds and awarded credit amounts.

— Investigate thematically similar courses that can help you demonstrate an area of expertise.

— Select AP classes that draw on skills you already possess.

Research the AP policies at your prospective colleges to maximize score thresholds and awarded credit amounts. AP credit policies vary significantly across colleges.

For instance, some schools award class credit or placement credit for a score of 3 or higher on AP exams. Others accept a score of 4 or higher, while fewer schools only accept a score of 5. In certain instances, colleges may not accept any AP score, instead requiring you to take the equivalent course at their institutions.

There may also be a limit on the overall number of AP credits a college will accept toward your degree. For example, Stony Brook University–SUNY accepts up to 30 credits by exam, including AP exams and subject exams that are part of the College-Level Examination Program, or CLEP, according to the school’s website.

As you consider your AP options, use the College Board’s online AP Credit Policy Search tool to determine the general AP requirements at your schools of interest, and then contact individual colleges to find out any more precise details.

Investigate thematically similar courses that can help you demonstrate an area of expertise. Certain AP courses are intrinsically related and therefore contain parallel content.

Here are some examples of thematically similar classes, but keep in mind this is not an exhaustive list: AP English Language and Composition and AP English Literature and Composition; AP Macroeconomics and AP Microeconomics; AP Spanish Language and Culture and AP Spanish Literature and Culture; and AP United States History and AP United States Government and Politics.

If you are hoping to demonstrate an area of expertise to your prospective colleges, consider enrolling in AP courses that specifically attest to this knowledge. Whether they prepare you for your future major or make your application more well-rounded, taking AP classes within the same branch of the knowledge tree can work in your favor.

Select AP classes that draw on skills you already possess. It may be easier to excel on AP exams that assess knowledge you already possess. For example, if you speak a language at home like Mandarin Chinese or Spanish, you may be able to earn college credit in AP Chinese Language and Culture or AP Spanish Language and Culture.

Similarly, you have a greater chance at excelling in an AP class when you possess skills similar to those essential to the course.

For instance, if you succeeded in a precalculus course, you may do well in AP Calculus AB or AP Calculus BC. Savvy math students could very well excel in AP Chemistry or an AP Physics selection as well, as they are classes that command mastery of similar quantitative and analytical skills. Choose AP courses in fields that you are comfortable and knowledgeable in.

To maximize the number of college credits you can earn, bear these tips in mind as you enroll in AP classes. You may even still be able to modify your schedule should you realize you would like to follow this advice but have already chosen your AP courses.

