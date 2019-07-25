How to Navigate Credit Card Customer Service

When you’ve lost your credit card, fallen behind on your payments or feel that your interest rate is too high,…

When you’ve lost your credit card, fallen behind on your payments or feel that your interest rate is too high, you’ll likely connect with the credit card company’s customer service department to resolve these issues.

Contacting customer service probably isn’t your idea of a good time, but it can be helpful. Even if you’re frustrated, the best approach with customer service is to be calm, friendly and factual — not emotional and angry. The credit card companies want to learn about your problem and try to solve it, so help them help you.

The Purpose of Customer Service

Credit card companies understand the importance of effective customer service. They realize their ability to give people a pleasing customer service experience can have a noticeable bonus for their bottom line.

“By and large, most of them do a very good job,” says Mike Sullivan, personal finance consultant with Take Charge America, a nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency based in Phoenix. “They have figured out that customer service is about maintaining customers and expanding that customer base.”

You’re not going to get everything you want all the time, Sullivan says, but you’ll often get something from the interaction.

Consumers don’t often switch credit cards — in fact, only 12% of credit card customers switched primary credit cards in the 12-month period examined by the J.D. Power 2018 Credit Card Satisfaction Study. But they’re more likely to switch if they have a problem, according to the study. Conversely, when the problem is solved, overall satisfaction scores rise higher than those of customers who never had a problem, says Jim Miller, vice president, banking and credit card practice at J.D. Power.

“Good customer service, in which the cardholder’s problem is resolved during the first contact, essentially eliminates any negative impact of having a problem,” Miller says.

Phone Customer Service is Most Common

The traditional way to interact with credit card companies to resolve a problem is by phone, usually through the number listed on the back of the card.

For many routine cardholder activities, such as checking a card balance, paying a bill or redeeming rewards, cardholders most frequently communicate with the company online or via a mobile app, Miller says.

“But when they have a problem, they want to talk to a person,” Miller says. The J.D. Power study showed that 73% of cardholders who had a problem reached out to a representative via the customer service line.

When communicating by phone, you’ll likely reach a front-line representative who can handle just about every situation. This is an example of the universal representative model and could prevent you from being passed around to multiple representatives, says Peter Klipa, senior vice president of creditor relations for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

In other customer service setups, a company might try to triage your call by asking you to press buttons for particular issues, Klipa says. In those cases, try to follow the directions instead of just hitting zero because you could lose time if you end up with a general operator who would have to transfer you anyway.

How to Be Successful With Credit Card Customer Service

To have a successful interaction with customer service representatives, make sure you are prepared, polite and, if needed, persistent.

Prepare. Have all of your authentication information and key facts ready before you engage with a representative.

In addition to having an account number handy, be ready to provide “certain identifiable details, which could include their name, contact information, such as their address, their Social Security number, their account number or their credit card number,” says Heather Philp, senior vice president, credit card products at Wells Fargo.

If you have a lot of details to share — such as why you might need the company to help you during a tough financial time — write down your information so it’s easier to tell your story without grasping for facts on the phone.

Stacy Keller Williams, vice president of contact center and member experience and training at Navy Federal Credit Union, says, “When members call into our contact center, their ability to articulate their request can help them get the help they need.”

Also, being honest is key, Williams says. Let the representative know if you don’t understand how a certain financial product or service works.

Representatives will typically be able to access extensive information just from pulling up your account. They can typically see your account background and know what type of customer you are and have guidelines on what they can do for you, Sullivan says. They can confirm details of your story — such as a questionable purchase or record of payments — or catch you in a lie.

Be polite. There’s no use taking out your anger on customer service representatives.

“Treating people with calm, human demeanor really goes a long way,” Klipa says. It will likely “get the problem solved quicker rather than flying off the handle.”

Sullivan says it’s also important to note that customer service people don’t always have a lot of authority and “are there to interpret corporate policy for the institution.”

If you lose your cool during a conversation with a representative, realize that not only is it likely that call was recorded, but you might be tagged as a difficult customer, which could affect subsequent interactions with the company.

Williams says, “When dealing with issues involving money, it can be easy to get worried or emotional, but remaining calm and answering the questions we have typically leads to a quick resolution.”

Be persistent. Sometimes you need to take a request to the next level, beyond the front-line customer service representatives. That means politely asking for a supervisor to handle it.

One example of where this could be successful is with interest rate decrease requests. Representatives will see information on their screen about how much they can offer based on your credit and account history, Sullivan says, but you might be able to get a better deal by asking for a manager to review.

“Supervisors almost always have the wherewithal to do a little bit more than the algorithm if they’re going to retain a customer,” Sullivan says.

The two most compelling reasons to ask for concessions from a credit card company are if a competing card has made you a better offer and, from the lender’s perspective, minimizing the risk that you’ll close the card, Sullivan says.

Customer Service Phone Call Alternatives

If you would prefer to solve your problem without calling customer service, websites and apps are great places to turn.

For example, companies might offer a list of frequently asked questions, or they might provide online chat with a live agent once you validate your identity.

“Chat interaction has some advantages,” Klipa says. “You can spell out exactly what you’re looking for.” And the response is all in writing so you “actually have a record of it on the computer. You can save that chat, paste into a Word document” and have a record of the interaction.

Some companies offer chatbot responses to typical questions.

“That’s even more economical for a creditor or customer service operation,” Klipa says. “A lot of simpler things can be solved pretty quickly.”

Credit card companies’ apps have advanced quite a bit in recent years.

— The Wells Fargo Mobile app allows customers to report lost or stolen cards or potential fraud, Philp says.

— In the Citi Mobile App, card holders can enable Quick Lock to temporarily lock and unlock their card if it’s lost or stolen, request a replacement card and dispute a charge.

— The Discover Mobile app features include an on-off switch for an immediate freeze of the account and access to customer service representatives.

Issues to Address Via Customer Service

Here is a look at some of the best ways to handle common requests for customer service:

Late payment fee. If you’re reaching out to a credit card company to waive your late fee for the first time, you might be in luck. Let the card company know you’re sorry and that you would appreciate it if the issuer would waive the fee, Sullivan says.

“Virtually every credit card company I’ve ever dealt with will waive the late fee the first time,” Sullivan adds.

Interest rate. Even though you can try to negotiate a lower interest rate, many people don’t ask for it. About 37% of U.S. adults say they carry credit card debt month to month, but only a small percentage try to lower their rate so they’ll pay less interest on their balance, according to the 2019 Consumer Financial Literacy Survey conducted for the NFCC. But you might get it if you ask.

One way to get the rate lowered is to look at rates charged by competitors for similar cards, Sullivan says, and then ask your company for the same rate. “They might not offer you that unless you ask for it,” he says.

Another technique is to ask for a temporary decrease of your interest rate, which is a better bet if you have always made your payments on time.

“If you’re considered a high credit risk, (lenders) could get in trouble for giving you too low an interest rate,” Sullivan explains.

Credit limit increase. The credit card companies will look at a variety of factors before they decide whether to boost your credit limit. They will look at your risk score and how much you owe on the card.

“If you typically carry a small balance, they might wonder why you want an increase,” Sullivan says.

Typically, accounts need to be open six to 12 months before you can ask for an increase. You also might try to get a temporary increase.

Potential fraud. Fraud prevention and management have become their own specialized area for some credit card issuers, Klipa says. Companies won’t spend a lot of time trying to validate potentially fraudulent charges when you call about them — they will shut the card down and issue a new one, he says.

Lost/stolen card. Issuers deal with lost and stolen credit cards quite a bit, and some offer quick action via their app or website to shut down your account. If you prefer to call customer service, be sure to have a copy of the toll-free customer service number when you’re traveling so you can cancel the card as quickly as possible if a problem occurs.

Hardship situations. When you’re talking to customer service, it’s important to line up your sequence of events about what led to your financial crisis so you could possibly qualify for a hardship program.

“It doesn’t take long for credit card customer service to see where they fit into that puzzle as far as the hardship,” Klipa says.

Most people in this situation are trying to pay their mortgage or rent and keep the lights on by paying utilities. “If you describe that situation, most times, credit card companies understand that,” Klipa says.

Regardless of the reason you’re reaching out to customer service, realize you are likely in a position of power because banks want to keep you in the fold.

Sullivan says, “Credit card companies spend a lot of money to get every customer. It’s cheaper to keep a customer, even if it costs a little money, than to get a new one.”

