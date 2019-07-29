How to Make the Most of Virtual College Tours

From picturesque views of waterfalls along wooded trails to lively Wiffle ball games, virtual college tours offer a slice of…

From picturesque views of waterfalls along wooded trails to lively Wiffle ball games, virtual college tours offer a slice of campus life.

Colleges are tapping into 360-degree video and virtual reality to welcome prospective students to campus from hundreds or even thousands of miles away. A virtual tour can function as an early sorting tool for students weighing colleges or as a substitute for those unable to visit. Either way, college officials say a virtual tour is a useful way for students to familiarize themselves with a campus.

“I think it can be an authentic view into a campus of what it really feels like to be there,” says Joe Lackner, director of web communications at Hanover College in Indiana, which offers a 360-degree video tour alongside supplemental videos.

Prospective students can click through a web-based virtual tour of interactive photos and videos designed to be compatible across all devices. Another option is to jump into virtual reality by downloading the Hanover Experience app, though VR goggles are required. Hanover’s virtual tour hopes to give students a sense of what college life at the school looks like, from the architecture to the activities.

“We have this beautiful campus, and that is part of our brand,” Lackner explains.

Hanover isn’t the only college counting on virtual tours to attract prospective students. The University of North Carolina System offers a glimpse into 16 campuses for prospective students through web-based virtual tours and a VR app experience. The purpose for featuring these campuses in virtual reality, a University of North Carolina System spokesperson explained, is to increase access to education, particularly for low-income or first-generation students who may not otherwise make a campus visit.

“If (prospective students) can’t physically get to a campus for various reasons — time, travel, cost — this allows them to experience it,” says Jason Tyson, director of media relations for the University of North Carolina System.

Thanks to virtual tours, a student looking within the UNC system can zip from Western Carolina University to Elizabeth City State University in a matter of minutes, skipping the seven-hour drive between the two campuses and saving money, which may allow families to plan other visits.

For students who live out of state, virtual tours can help them get to know campus from afar. Ditto for international students.

“International students are very unlikely to visit campus before showing up on day one. The more we can show them of our campus, the better,” Lackner says.

Well-produced virtual college tours also offer pizzazz that experts say prospective students may not see in other marketing materials.

“Students are viewing the most sophisticated marketing outreach the world has ever known, and they’re not going to be satisfied with old-fashioned postcards and fliers,” says Stephanie Harff, assistant vice president of marketing and recruitment at the University of South Florida, which has several virtual tour options available, including 360 and VR.

Prospective students are increasingly applying to more schools, according to a 2018 report from the National Association for College Admission Counseling. More than 80% of first-year students apply to at least three colleges, per NACAC. With shortlists now longer than ever, students can use virtual tours to weigh options.

Hundreds of schools now offer virtual tours, with options ranging from campus photos that users click through to elaborate options complete with student guides that show off facilities and introduce prospective applicants to peers.

Lackner urges prospective students to do their homework before they arrive on campus: “Picking a college is no small decision. It’s a life-changing, life-altering decision, so the more you can understand what you’re getting into, the better.”

Campus officials advise prospective students to use the virtual tour as a jumping-off point and then to weigh academic programs, admissions requirements and other factors that will shape student experiences at the school.

While college officials praise virtual tours as an option, they also encourage students to visit campus if possible.

“It can never fully replace the experience of the physical college visit, and we’re not trying to,” Tyson says.

But for many students, a virtual tour marks the starting point, and it can help with the decision-making process, Tyson adds.

Harff notes that typically students want to know five things about a college before applying: Admissions requirements, what the application process is like, the cost to attend, what majors a school offers and what campus life is like. To her, the key function of a virtual college tour is to get a look at campus life. Other questions are best reserved for the admissions office.

One of Harff’s colleagues suggests that students start with a virtual tour and then reach out to schools with follow-up questions.

“If you’re looking at a virtual tour, dig deeper, keep going. There’s almost endless content on a virtual tour, and if you have questions, ask. There are numbers on there to call,” advises Jared Brown, creative director of video production at USF.

