How to Integrate SAT Reading Section’s Graphics, Text

The reading section of the SAT, which contains humanities-based, as well as history/social studies and science passages, is not strictly…

The reading section of the SAT, which contains humanities-based, as well as history/social studies and science passages, is not strictly limited to written text. The SAT’s reading passages sometimes include an informational graphic, such as a table or bar graph. In these instances, test-takers may be asked to move beyond sheer graphical interpretation and instead integrate information from both the graphic and the passage to arrive at a correct answer.

To accomplish this task, here are four steps test-takers should take on the SAT reading section:

— Determine the type of question you are answering.

— Extract the main idea from the graphic.

— Locate and reread the part of the passage that is relevant to the question.

— Assess and eliminate wrong answer choices.

Determine the type of question you are answering. Identifying those questions on the SAT’s reading section that require you to integrate graphics and text is a straightforward task. These types of questions use phrases like “in the passage” and “in the graph,” so you will know that you must consult two different sources to find an answer.

The graphic and the passage are always related to the same concept, and the graphic usually contains a succinct representation or extrapolation of one or two ideas mentioned in the passage.

[Read: How to Master SAT Paired Passages.]

There are two general question types that involve graphics and text: ones that ask how they validate each other, and ones that ask how they differ. An example of the former can be found in question 21 on Page 8 of this SAT practice test: “Data in the graph provide most direct support for which idea in the passage?”

The first step is to determine which of these two question types you have before you. Knowing this will help you decide whether to look for information that reinforces, contradicts or is neutral. In this case, we will look for information that reinforces. Students should only read the question stem at this point; answer choices should not be examined yet.

Extract the main idea from the graphic. Even though graphics may contain numbers, such as percentages and means, students should recall that the SAT reading section does not test math skills. Rather, questions involving graphics test a student’s ability to extract main ideas from simple numerical figures or trends.

[Read: Learn How to Master SAT Reading, Writing Graphics.]

For this second step, students must create a brief but thorough summary of the information portrayed in the graphic question — if possible, in one sentence.

In question 21 of the SAT practice test, the main idea of the line graph about coffee varieties can be abridged to, “Fair trade coffee profits are greater and steadier than regular coffee profits.” The purpose of this step is to convert numerical data into digestible language that will allow you to relate the two sources.

Locate and reread the part of the passage that is relevant to the question. It is assumed at this point that you have already read the entire passage related to the question. A smart reader on the SAT is one who reads quickly for main ideas, without losing time pouring over details.

[Read: How Long the SAT Is and How to Manage That Time.]

When you read the passage for the first time, you should have ascertained the main idea of each paragraph. Reading in this way — to get the bigger picture — makes it easier to return to the text and locate an idea that appears in a question.

Fair trade coffee is defined and discussed from lines 59 to 66 of the passage on Page 5 of the practice test, so you should reread this section, but now with a more critical eye. Allow your brain to make connections between the graph and the text.

Assess and eliminate wrong answer choices. Now that you have the information you need for this question, you are better equipped to assess the answer choices. Carefully read all four. Do any of them stand out to you as being incomplete or contradictory?

Choices B and D are not supported at all by the graph. Therefore, choices B and D can be eliminated. Choice A is in fact disproven by the graph, which shows that buying fair trade coffee (i.e. “acting on empathy”) leads to positive results for cultivators and workers. We are thus left with Choice C, which is stated in line 66 of the passage: ” … ethical economics is still possible.”

As you prepare for the SAT reading section, remember that integrating graphics and text is manageable as long as you follow a method like the one above.

More from U.S. News

Learn to Identify Tone for SAT Reading, Writing Success

How to Decide if the August SAT Is Right for You

ACT vs. SAT: How to Decide Which Test to Take

How to Integrate SAT Reading Section’s Graphics, Text originally appeared on usnews.com