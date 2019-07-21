How to Handle Workplace Stress

Learn to navigate work stress safely and effectively. Workplace stress is rampant. The latest findings from The American Institute of…

Learn to navigate work stress safely and effectively.

Workplace stress is rampant. The latest findings from The American Institute of Stress reveal that 40% of employees feel that their job is very or extremely stressful, and a quarter report that their job is the top stressor in their life. The causes of all of this job stress are many: excessive workload, dealing with difficult people in the office and the sense of overwhelm that comes with trying to manage your personal and family life alongside your work life. An added challenge is that any techniques you use to de-stress at work must still allow you to get your job done and stay productive. Fortunately, there are simple steps you can take to ease the angst and anxiety of job stress without upsetting your supervisor or losing your job. Check out these nine ways to deal with stress at work effectively.

Take a break before you burn out.

One work style that leads to stress is pushing straight through your workday without taking time out to recover. While you may hope to achieve more with a nose-to-the-grindstone approach, you’ll end up frazzled and fatigued if you don’t allow yourself to take regular breaks of five to 10 minutes every 90 minutes or so throughout the day to clear your head. Even just strolling around the office or outside the building for a few minutes can help reset your perspective and keep stressful feelings at bay.

Curate your focus.

Many work environments are virtual cauldrons of stress by design. If you’re juggling multiple devices (from your desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets) and communication streams (such as texts, tweets, email and collaboration software), simply keeping track of what’s most important becomes a Herculean effort. Don’t give all of these media and technologies equal time — instead, figure out where you want to focus, and keep your attention as streamlined as possible.

Notice — then block — negativity.

Nothing can make you feel stressed faster than being around negative colleagues, a toxic boss or office politics. Whether it’s someone who is constantly sabotaging your work, trying to claim credit for your projects or simply being mean-spirited and gossipy, it’s important to limit your exposure to these downers rather than letting them stress you out. Distance yourself to the degree that you can, but if it’s a supervisor or key team member who is behind the problems, don’t let it fester. Try to clear the air with an honest conversation, or if that’s not possible, request assistance from human resources.

Take steps to beat boredom.

While having too much to do at work can lead to stress, so can being bored. Figuring out how to keep yourself busy or simply recognizing that you aren’t challenged in your current role makes it difficult to feel relaxed and productive at work. Try to anticipate when slow periods are coming, and talk to your boss in advance about potential projects so that you’re ready to go without thumb-twiddling. If you believe you’ve outgrown your position, be prepared to have an honest conversation with your boss about your career goals, and brainstorm solutions together.

Find ways to grow.

Another way to circumvent stress is to get involved in some energizing corporate or industry opportunities. If you arrange with your supervisor in advance to take advantage of specific business events, trainings or other professional gatherings, you’ll enjoy a company-sanctioned way to take a breather from your daily duties. Participating in such options — whether it’s a conference, a course or a brown-bag luncheon — affords you a chance to step away from stressful responsibilities and gain new insights.

Discretely practice mindfulness.

Easy mindfulness exercises like focusing on your breath or bringing your attention to the present moment can help you navigate intense or stressful moments at work. Mindfulness is an especially effective reliever of workplace stress because you can practice it any time, anywhere, without anyone knowing, and it causes no significant interruption of your workflow. If you find yourself feeling anxious, stressed or off-center, simply pause wherever you are and take a few deep breaths, paying attention to your inhalation and exhalation. You can do this even if you are interacting with others, since deepening your breath won’t disrupt others. By anchoring yourself to the here and now in this practical, unobtrusive way, you can instantly feel calmer.

Don’t say yes to everything.

Many people understandably find it challenging to push back when their boss or team members ask them to tackle yet another task at work, especially if the request falls under their job description. But since you’re only one person, you can only reasonably handle so many projects without becoming overloaded and ineffective. If you discover that you have too much on your plate and someone pleads with you to do more, schedule time with your boss to discuss your workload. Ask your supervisor to help you prioritize which projects must be done first, which can be delayed and which you can perhaps delegate to another colleague.

Unplug from work at night.

While some after-hours work may be required in your position, it’s important that you draw the line at a reasonable time. First, determine whether your boss really expects you to continue responding to work emails after you’ve left the office, or if this is something you’re doing out of habit. Second, if your boss does want you to be available from home to respond to messages, set a limit about your latest availability. You need some evening and weekend time to be truly disconnected from the office to avoid stress and burnout, so be clear with your supervisor and team about your post-5 p.m. boundaries.

Take care of yourself.

Basic self-care measures before, during and after work can go a long way in helping you avoid job stress. Drinking enough water throughout the day, eating nutritious, low-fat meals and snacks and getting regular physical activity as part of your lifestyle will help keep your energy and blood sugar levels steady. Don’t leave these details to chance — position a water bottle on your desk each morning so you have fluid handy; pack healthy snacks that are easy to pop in your mouth like fruits and veggies, low-fat yogurt, nuts and string cheese; pay attention to your food choices during and after work; and plan exercise dates on your calendar just like any other meeting.

