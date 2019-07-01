Imagine not only receiving one job offer, but two! Having competing job offers seems like a dream to many professionals. Not only does it prove your professional value, but it puts you in a more…

Imagine not only receiving one job offer, but two! Having competing job offers seems like a dream to many professionals. Not only does it prove your professional value, but it puts you in a more powerful position with the ability to choose the best offer.

Having competing job offers can feel great. However, the reality is that getting multiple offer letters can also put you in a stressful situation. It can be difficult and confusing to decide which to choose. Here’s how to navigate this potentially sticky situation.

[READ: How to Turn Down a Job Offer.]

How to Handle Competing Job Offers

— Tell recruiters you’re considering several options.

— Determine which offer is a better fit for you.

— Negotiate with each company.

— Seek a counteroffer from your current company.

First, keep in mind that hiring managers understand that job seekers are usually applying to multiple positions. If you are advancing in the job interview process with several companies, it is a professional courtesy to let them know you are interviewing with other organizations as well. You don’t have to go into detail. Letting the hiring managers know about other possible offers can work to your advantage because it provides you with a unique opportunity to negotiate.

When considering competing job offers, it is essential to determine which job offer will be the better fit for you based on your core values, strengths and much more. It is important to consider the right work environment and culture for each position as well as what talents you would be using on a regular basis.

Use a spreadsheet to create a side-by-side comparison of each job with pros and cons as well as the information listed above. Looking at your choices in this way will help you begin to clarify which position is the better fit.

How to Respond to a Job Offer

It’s also important to know how to respond to an offer when you have received more than one. Contact the hiring managers as soon as you receive the job offer and let them know that you are carefully considering the offer but have also received another job offer with a different organization. Make sure to emphasize that you are excited about the opportunity but want to consider your decision carefully. Propose a time period to the hiring managers that is no longer than five business days to give them your answer.

[READ: Ignored at Work? Here’s How to Speak Up for Yourself.]

How to Counter a Job Offer

When you have competing job offers, you will want to consider what opportunities you have to negotiate. Does one position offer a higher salary or more flex time? Does one provide you with a higher job title or a larger signing bonus? Write down any adjustments to the terms of the job offer you would prefer to negotiate and schedule a time to speak with the hiring manager before the end of the time period you agreed upon.

When going back and forth with different hiring managers, make sure to double-check names and email addresses. Stay organized and keep the details straight with each opportunity. The last thing you want to do is confuse names or details when talking to them.

[READ: Best Job Search Sites.]

How to Get a Counteroffer

If you only have one job offer but you would be interested in staying at your current position, include the pros and cons of your current job in a side-by-side comparison with your job offer. What would need to change for you to feel more fulfilled or challenged at your current job?

Perhaps you want a raise, but make sure to take into account more than just requesting a higher salary. If you are unhappy in your current position, simply receiving more money will not necessarily provide you with fulfillment. If you enjoy your job overall and with a few changes would be willing to turn down the other job offer, then schedule a meeting with your supervisor privately.

Let her know that you have interviewed and received a job offer at a different organization. Make sure to explain that you appreciate working at your current job but that this new opportunity has a few perks or will help you use a new set of skills. Let her know that you have not yet accepted the job because you wanted to speak with her. Ask: Would your current company be interested in making you a counteroffer?

Be prepared for them to say no, but if you don’t ask, you will never know. If they are interested, then be ready to negotiate on the changes you want to make.

Keep in mind that when you are negotiating, you need to decide in advance what you would be willing to give up or compromise on if you really want the job. Even if you have a dream salary number or job title in mind, decide how much you can realistically live with a be happy if it doesn’t go exactly how you want. You need to know your bottom line as well as your ideal.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

10 Tech Jobs That Make the Most Money

How to Handle Competing Job Offers originally appeared on usnews.com