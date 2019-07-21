How to Get Into Pharmacy School and Become a Pharmacist

If you’re intrigued by the prospect of advising patients about different drugs and prescriptions and helping patients combat and prevent…

If you’re intrigued by the prospect of advising patients about different drugs and prescriptions and helping patients combat and prevent disease, a career as a pharmacist may be right for you, according to experts in the field.

“Individuals that enjoy science, want to be part of the evolving health care team or are interested with any part of drug discovery, drug development, drug pricing, population health or precision medicine should seriously consider pharmacy,” wrote James Dalton, dean and professor of pharmaceutical sciences with the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy, the No. 3 U.S. News Best Pharmacy School, in an email.

“Pharmacy is much more than it appears from the surface,” Dalton adds. A Doctor of Pharmacy degree can prepare someone “to advise patients and physicians with medication therapy, immunize against disease, participate in drug discovery and development and/or work in nonprofit or federal agencies to improve population health,” he says.

Donald Klepser, an associate dean for academic affairs and associate professor of pharmacy practice and science with the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy, says the first step is getting admitted to an accredited pharmacy school. While in the past it was possible to become a pharmacist with only a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy, a four-year Doctor of Pharmacy is now mandatory to qualify to begin a career as a pharmacist.

Klepser says pharmacy schools vary in their entrance requirements and academic expectations. Typically, pharmacy schools are eager to enroll students who have all of the following qualities: competence in science, time-management abilities, teamwork experiences and people skills, he says. “If all you’ve ever done is sit in the library and work on your academics and (you) have never interacted with people … that probably doesn’t lend itself very well to the profession,” he says. Admissions officials look for individuals who are comfortable interacting and working with others, Klepser says.

Rabia Atayee, a professor of clinical pharmacy and associate dean for admissions and outreach with the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of California–San Diego, says some pharmacy schools require bachelor’s degrees, while others only require prerequisite courses. Pharmacy schools that do mandate bachelor’s degrees aren’t usually particular about candidates’ college majors, she says. Atayee notes that pharmacy schools vary in whether they require candidates to submit entrance exam scores from the Pharmacy College Admission Test.

Rhonda Waskiewicz, dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy at Husson University in Maine, says that pharmacy schools usually have significant academic prerequisites. “Most schools of pharmacy require a strong background in biology, chemistry, anatomy and physiology, and math prior to entering the professional program,” she wrote in an email. “While there are variations to this list, a pharmacist is a medication expert and as such must have an in-depth understanding of the chemical and biological functions of the body and how the drugs being prescribed contribute to positive outcomes.”

Waskiewicz notes that there are several types of pharmacist positions, including not only community pharmacists who work in drug stores and serve the general public, but other types as well. “Hospital pharmacists work in hospital pharmacies servicing the medical and surgical medication needs of the hospital clientele,” she says. “Acute care pharmacists work with the medical teams on the floors of hospitals and work directly with patients. Finally, primary care pharmacists work with medical teams that help clients manage chronic diseases in … out-patient settings.”

Thomas E. Menighan, the CEO and executive vice president of the American Pharmacists Association, says the pharmacy school admissions process is competitive. “Experiences in volunteer work that show a caring attitude can be helpful,” Menighan wrote in an email. “One must be a good communicator, with good language skills and empathy for patient care.” He adds that pharmacy school applicants who have experience as pharmacy technicians are especially compelling candidates.

Nancy Aldape, a student at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy and the 2018-2019 secretary of the university’s Mexican-American Pharmacy Student Association, adds that one way for someone to gauge whether they’d enjoy work as a pharmacist is by working or volunteering at a pharmacy. “You will be able to understand the role and expectations of a pharmacist,” she wrote in an email. “Additionally, this will also provide you with insight on how the pharmacy operates.”

Olivia Buncher, the associate director of admissions and recruitment at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, which is the No. 2 U.S. News Best Pharmacy School, says aspiring pharmacists should aim to speak with as many practicing pharmacists as possible to assess whether the job is a good fit.

“Shadowing is a great way to see what a day in the life of a pharmacist looks like, but many health systems are limiting these opportunities due to concerns about patient privacy,” Buncher wrote in an email. “We’ve seen prospective students have great success with arranging informational interviews with pharmacists when shadowing is not accessible.”

