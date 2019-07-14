How to Decide if the August SAT Is Right for You

In 2017, the College Board introduced an August test date for the SAT. This year, the exam falls on Saturday, Aug. 24, with regular registration closing on Friday, July 26. Given that this late-summer exam date is relatively new, some high school students may not know whether to take it then. The August SAT may be an ideal fit if any of these three scenarios apply to you: -- You would like to test multiple times before an early college application deadline. -- You would like to be done with the SAT before September because you have a challenging school year ahead.-- You cannot be present for the October SAT because you have other commitments that day. You would like to test multiple times before an early college application deadline. Students who are very interested in a particular college or university may decide to apply to said school under early action or early decision. [Read: 10 Things to Know About College Early Admissions Programs.]Early action results in a quicker admissions decision than regular admissions, allowing students more time to think about whether they will attend the school. While EA is not binding, early decision is; it also results in a quicker admissions decision, but if accepted, the student must attend the school. Most deadlines for early action and early decision occur in early to mid-November (i.e., Nov. 1 or 15). Such deadlines are nonnegotiable, so students must either submit all required documents by the established date or…

In 2017, the College Board introduced an August test date for the SAT. This year, the exam falls on Saturday, Aug. 24, with regular registration closing on Friday, July 26. Given that this late-summer exam date is relatively new, some high school students may not know whether to take it then. The August SAT may be an ideal fit if any of these three scenarios apply to you:

— You would like to test multiple times before an early college application deadline.

— You would like to be done with the SAT before September because you have a challenging school year ahead.

— You cannot be present for the October SAT because you have other commitments that day.

You would like to test multiple times before an early college application deadline. Students who are very interested in a particular college or university may decide to apply to said school under early action or early decision.

Early action results in a quicker admissions decision than regular admissions, allowing students more time to think about whether they will attend the school. While EA is not binding, early decision is; it also results in a quicker admissions decision, but if accepted, the student must attend the school.

Most deadlines for early action and early decision occur in early to mid-November (i.e., Nov. 1 or 15). Such deadlines are nonnegotiable, so students must either submit all required documents by the established date or lose the opportunity to apply under these terms.

Many high school students prefer to take the SAT multiple times so they can submit their best test scores to colleges. For students who apply via early action or early decision, the November and December SAT test dates may be too late. Students who wish to test more than once before an early action or early decision deadline should therefore do so in August and October.

You would like to be done with the SAT before September because you have a challenging school year ahead. If you are taking Advanced Placement, dual enrollment or International Baccalaureate classes this school year, you can expect to have a full schedule. Aware that these rigorous courses will keep you busy, you may want the liberty of focusing solely on your classes this fall. This course of action implies having to eliminate certain other responsibilities.

Students who are looking to lighten their load for academic endeavors should consider sitting for the August SAT. By taking the SAT in August, students can start the new school year knowing that this college admissions test is behind them. Having one less commitment to prepare for will allow you to channel more effort into advanced courses that interest you and can earn you college credits.

You cannot be present for the October SAT because you have other commitments that day. The October SAT is a popular fall exam date. Many students sit for the October SAT because it is neither near the hectic start of the school year nor close to the holiday season. It also is given at a time when most students do not have midterms or finals to study for.

However, the October SAT does not come at a convenient time for everyone. Some students use weekends in October to go on out-of-state college tours, for example, while others have important sports games or miscellaneous personal commitments. Registering for the August SAT may be right for you if you have day-of conflicts with the October SAT.

The August SAT is not convenient for everyone, but it may be suitable if you find yourself in one of these situations. Always consider additional test dates and your personal schedule before registering for a particular SAT.

