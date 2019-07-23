How to Cope With the High Cost of Infertility

Everyone knows that having a baby is expensive, but if you have trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy, the…

Everyone knows that having a baby is expensive, but if you have trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy, the costs grow significantly.

The average fee for one cycle of in vitro fertilization, excluding medication or special testing, ranges from $10,000 to $15,000, according to the Society of Assisted Reproductive Technology. Considering the live birth rate for each IVF cycle drops with age, ranging from 31% among women younger than age 35, 24% among women ages 35 to 37 and 16% among women ages 38 to 40, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2017 Fertility Clinic Success Rates Report, fertility patients are often looking at undergoing multiple cycles and a much more expensive treatment bill.

In fact, according to data from FertilityIQ, a website that collects research on fertility treatments, doctors, outcomes and costs, the average fertility patient undergoes more than two IVF cycles, bringing the cumulative cost to the $40,000 to $60,000 range. Since only 10% of women have received insurance support for fertility treatments, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, patients are often taking on these high costs out of pocket.

Though an infertility diagnosis can be very difficult to deal with, the financial burden of fertility treatments doesn’t have to get in your way of having a baby. “Fertility treatments can be very costly,” says George Grombacher, president of Money Alignment Academy and host of the “Money Savage Podcast.” “However, you can identify tools and resources you wouldn’t think exist to manage the costs, identify less expensive options and consider several scenarios that could work for your situation.”

[Read: The Cost of Birth Control.]

Here’s are ways to cope with the high cost of fertility treatments:

— Educate yourself.

— Understand health insurance benefits.

— Focus on the success rate.

— Choose clinics carefully.

— Consider traveling overseas.

— Inquire about cost-saving payment options.

— Consider switching to an HSA.

— Ask about refunds.

— Seek financial assistance.

Learn more about the best ways to deal with the financial cost of fertility treatments.

Educate Yourself

When you begin down the fertility path, it can be incredibly overwhelming. From the confusing infertility diagnosis to understanding the many intricacies of treatment options and breaking down the associated fees, it’s no wonder why many feel emotionally and physically drained even before getting started. However, spending time doing as much research as possible is key to becoming a parent, in terms of finding the best doctor and clinic for your specific needs, understanding your insurance coverage and knowing what types of financing options exist.

“In the fertility world, research and knowledge is power, and patients should become well informed of their options,” says Dr. Thomas Molinaro, a reproductive endocrinologist with Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey, a fertility network based in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Sites like Resolve.org, the website for The National Infertility Association, offer extensive data on fertility research, treatments and more to help you get educated on what to expect through your journey.

Understand Health Insurance Benefits

Health insurance for fertility treatments is often limited. Unless you live in one of the 16 states that require some type of fertility benefit through your employer, including Arkansas, California, Delaware and Illinois, chances are you won’t get any coverage. In fact, there are only 10 states that have an IVF insurance mandate, which means employees in the state must be offered a health insurance option that covers this procedure. Meanwhile, the six other states that require fertility benefits do not require IVF to be covered.

“Insurance coverage for IVF varies depending on the insurance company, state-specific legislation, the woman or couple’s age and reasons for infertility and even the insured’s relationship status,” Molinaro says.

Even if fertility treatments are included in your health insurance plan, there are often stipulations, Molinaro adds. For instance, some insurance plans will only cover IVF if you’ve had unsuccessful attempts with less costly fertility treatments such as IUI. Plus, there may be a lifetime max on the amount you qualify to spend on fertility treatments. If you’re having trouble understanding your benefits, speak to a health insurance representative or the fertility center’s financial assistant who can help you better understand your policy.

[Read: The Truth About the Cost of Kids.]

Focus on the Success Rate

While it’s important to manage your money and budget wisely when undergoing fertility treatments, don’t focus on price of services. “Patients should pursue the treatment that is best suited to them, even if it is more costly,” Molinaro says. “More advanced and expensive treatments, like IVF with embryo testing, offers the best chance of success for many patients, meaning they have a higher chance of getting and staying pregnant and delivering a healthy baby.”

Ultimately, it’s important to do your research and speak thoroughly with your provider to understand which treatment options offer the best success rate for your infertility diagnosis.

Choose Clinics Carefully

Not all fertility clinics are alike, and while your local infertility center may be conveniently located or offer lower pricing, it may not be the best choice. Spend time researching options and know what to look for. Fertility centers in the U.S. are required by law to report successes and failures to the federal government through the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technologies, where you can find average outcomes of IVF and other data about procedures and testing.

Molinaro suggests interviewing fertility specialists and searching for a center that emphasizes the latest technological advances, which are crucial to improve delivery rates as well as reduce obstetrical risks. “The chances of success increase when clinics perform the latest advances, which cost money. So patients may not benefit if they search for a fertility clinic with the intent of saving money,” Molinaro says

Consider Traveling Overseas

If you enjoy traveling, you can find more affordable fertility options abroad. Companies such as Ovally offer the opportunity to vacation in Spain while undergoing common treatments such as egg freezing, which cost up to 75% less than those available in the U.S.

Inquire About Cost-Saving Payment Options

If you don’t have adequate insurance or you’ve maxed out the lifetime benefits offered for fertility care, many clinics will offer discount services when paying out of pocket.

For example, Penn Fertility Care of Penn Medicine offers discounts on multi-cycle IVF packages for patients who self-pay. Since success rates for IVF vary based on infertility diagnosis and age, many women have to go through multiple cycles and these types of packages make it more affordable. Ultimately, spending more upfront for a multi-cycle package may actually save you money in the long run.

Consider Switching to an HSA

If you do not have access to fertility benefits under your current health plan, switch to a health savings account during open enrollment if it’s offered by your employer. These accounts allow you to save pre-tax dollars to cover health care expenses, meaning you can put those funds toward fertility treatments such as IVF, drugs and special testing to save money.

“HSAs allow you to negotiate pricing because you’re using cash and can pay upfront or create payment plans, rather than going through insurance which can take a long time or may not pay the full amount billed,” Grombacher says.

Ask About Refunds

If you pay a large upfront fee for a multi-cycle package, but end up getting pregnant after just one or two rounds of IVF, some clinics will offer a refund. For instance, fertility centers affiliated with Advanced Reproductive Care Inc. provide refund options for any unused cycles that have been prepaid, helping you maximize your chance of getting pregnant at more affordable rates while limiting the possibility of overpaying for unused services. If the fertility doctor or clinic you are using is not a member of this network but you’re paying with cash, simply ask about their payment and refund policies as they may be willing to work with you.

[See: 10 Tips for Couples and Young Families to Build Wealth.]

Seek Financial Assistance

If you simply don’t have the funds to cover fertility treatments or you’ve already spent thousands of dollars with nothing to show, you may qualify for financial assistance. “There are several private foundations that provide financial assistance in the form of treatment grants,” says Dr. Eve Feinberg, medical director of Northwestern Medicine Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Highland Park. For instance, the Kevin J. Lederer Life Foundation helps individuals and couples who either do not have insurance coverage, have exhausted coverage or simply need help in order to remove financial barriers to seeking fertility treatment. For a full list of foundations that provide financial assistance, check out Resolve.org.

More from U.S. News

10 Tips for Couples and Young Families to Build Wealth

9 Money Mistakes Parents Make

9 Ways to Live Well and Spend Less in 2019

How to Cope With the High Cost of Infertility originally appeared on usnews.com