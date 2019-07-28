How to Choose a Law School if You’re Interested in Public Interest Law

Law school hopefuls who dream of using their legal degree to not only help clients, but also benefit society should…

Law school hopefuls who dream of using their legal degree to not only help clients, but also benefit society should look for programs with an impressive track record of training accomplished public interest attorneys, experts say.

“Look at where the graduates are working,” wrote Renée McDonald Hutchins, dean and professor of law with the University of the District of Columbia’s David A. Clarke School of Law, in an email. “If a school says it is committed to public interest, but none of its grads are working in the public interest space, that’s telling.”

Prospective law students who plan to pursue public interest law jobs after law school should also carefully evaluate the quality and cost of various law programs, Hutchins adds. “Students should focus on two things: which schools will give them the knowledge and skill base they need to come out of law school primed to practice law, and which schools will allow them to graduate with a sufficiently low debt load that they can actually take a job they love without being overconcerned about the salary it pays,” she says.

[Read: Launch a Career in Social Justice With Law School.]

Experts caution that because public interest lawyers tend to be paid far lower salaries than corporate lawyers, it is prudent to minimize the cost associated with law school.

John McKee, the director for government and public interest with the Career Development Office at the University of Colorado Law School, says law school applicants with an interest in public interest law jobs should investigate schools’ scholarships and l oan repayment assistance programs.

Another factor to consider is whether a school offers summer stipends or fellowships, McKee says. “Schools dedicated to public interest law offer summer stipend fellowships to assist students who choose summer internships at public interest organizations or government agencies that lack resources to pay legal interns,” McKee wrote in an email. “Without opportunities for summer public interest funding, a law school’s public interest-minded students may be left with limited choices, such as working an unpaid volunteer summer internship or paying for externship credit instead of receiving a scholarship or fellowship stipend to support their public interest summer internship experience.”

Mark R. Ustin, a health care regulatory lawyer and lobbyist with the Farrell Fritz law firm in New York, says that the definition of “public interest law” varies depending on whom you ask. He notes that it’s important for civic-minded aspiring lawyers to figure out whether their vision of a public interest law career aligns with the type of job for which their target schools would provide solid prep.

“It can mean anything from pro bono practices focused solely on services for poor or marginalized people, or representation of not-for-profit entities more generally, or government service, or even lobbying,” Ustin wrote in an email. He notes that there is diversity even within categories of lawyers that are commonly labeled as public interest attorneys, such as government lawyers. For instance, a government lawyer could be a criminal prosecutor, a regulatory lawyer or a transactional attorney, he says.

It’s also crucial to find out whether a law school offers courses that are relevant to public interest law careers, experts say.

[See: 10 Tips to Build a Strong Law School Application]

Falen O. Cox, a lawyer who spent six years working as a public defender and who is now the managing partner with the Cox, Rodman & Middleton law firm in Georgia, says that trial advocacy courses, mediation classes and clinics are useful for aspiring public interest lawyers. “These classes will give future public interest lawyers the skills they need to hit the ground running in the fast-paced, often under-resourced, field of public interest law,” she wrote in an email. “Clinics and externships are especially important because those courses provide students with the opportunity to really see and understand the work that they think they want to do.”

Ustin also suggests that future public interest lawyers who want to work for a government agency or do business with government entities should know that a strong course in administrative law is essential. He says prospective law students interested in legislative work should investigate whether a law school has a course in legislative drafting or advocacy.

However, Clint Krislov, principal attorney and senior partner with KrislovLaw, a Chicago-based plaintiffs law firm that handles class-action cases, whistleblower claims and public interest lawsuits, cautions against ignoring a law school’s curriculum in finance-heavy areas of law, such as tax law. Krislov, who is the founder and director of the Center for Open Government Law Clinic at the Chicago-Kent College of Law at the Illinois Institute of Technology, says disputes over the fairness of how governments spend their funds are often the impetus behind public interest lawsuits.

[Read: Master Constitutional Law For a Successful Legal Career.]

Krislov notes that a public interest attorney’s skills in analysis are just as important as the virtuousness of his or her intentions. He adds that future public interest lawyers must learn how to obtain and use information in litigation, so courses in information law are valuable. It’s also worthwhile to take classes in statutory law, he says.

Krislov says a career as a public interest lawyer can be an extraordinarily fulfilling one. “If you want to do something really interesting with the rest of your life and feel really good about what you do, it’s a great thing,” he says. “It’s an uphill battle, whether you’re dealing with small wrongs or big wrongs. You will have the most ardent, well-financed opponents, and … it makes for what I think is a very challenging and interesting career.”

Searching for a law school? Get our complete rankings of Best Law Schools.

More from U.S. News

How to Choose the Right Law School to Become a Human Rights Lawyer

Explore Strong Administrative, Regulatory Law Programs

10 Law Schools Whose Grads Get Judicial Clerkships

How to Choose a Law School if You’re Interested in Public Interest Law originally appeared on usnews.com