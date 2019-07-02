How to Choose a Law School if You Want to Be a Civil Rights Lawyer

Fifty-five years have passed since the U.S. Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a federal law that outlawed…

Fifty-five years have passed since the U.S. Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a federal law that outlawed segregation and prohibited various types of discrimination. And even before that legislation was enacted, influential civil rights lawyers like Thurgood Marshall were fighting for equality in the U.S. by challenging discriminatory policies.

Law school hopefuls who are interested in civil rights law — a field that focuses on countering discrimination against people on the basis of their race, color, gender, religion, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, age or pregnancy — should look for a school with numerous courses on this subject, experts say.

Schools that offer students plentiful options to gain hands-on experience with civil rights cases through clinics are especially promising, says Karyn Bass Ehler, senior counsel and head of the Civil Rights Practice Group at Grant & Eisenhofer P.A., a plaintiff advocacy law firm with locations in Wilmington, Delaware; Chicago; and New York City.

Bass Ehler, a former chief of the Civil Rights Bureau for the Illinois Attorney General, suggests that a law school’s nonclinical curriculum is also something that is important to assess. She says that every aspiring civil rights attorney should take a law school course on federal courts or federal jurisdictions, as it will clarify when people have the legal standing necessary to launch a federal lawsuit. She adds that J.D. courses in civil rights litigation and constitutional law are also valuable for future civil rights lawyers.

Aspiring civil rights lawyers should understand that civil rights law encompasses many types of legal disputes, Bass Ehler says, including those stemming from allegations of discrimination in the workplace or in educational settings.

Steven I. Azizi, senior partner and co-founder of Miracle Mile Law Group, a California-based employment law firm, says it’s a positive sign when a law school’s faculty includes individuals with decades of experience as civil rights lawyers, either working for the government or in private practice.

“Who teaches you is just as important as what you’re learning,” Azizi adds, noting that his favorite law professors were those who had significant work experience and interesting stories to share about their career. He says it’s a plus if a law school offers a course on the history of civil rights law.

Prospective students should also investigate whether a law school offers civil rights law courses that focus on marginalized populations, such as the LGBTQ community, Azizi says.

Allison Riggs, senior voting rights attorney with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, a nonprofit organization in North Carolina, says the availability of an externship program that connects law students with for-credit work experiences is crucial. Because civil rights law is a field where jobs are highly sought after, students with an interest in this career path should attempt to work for a civil rights organization during law school, she suggests.

“More law schools are adopting apprenticeship-style learning, where students spend an entire semester with an organization,” Riggs wrote in an email. Compared with a summer internship, “This is a much more effective way of learning,” she says. “Full semester externs tend to be fewer, so it’s easier to get your supervisor’s attention and be treated like a part of the team.”

Riggs says law students who complete externships with civil rights organizations and perform well are more likely to receive offers for civil rights law jobs.

“I’ve hired many former full-time externs,” Riggs says.

John Crossman, chairman of the Dean’s Advisory Council for the law school at Florida A&M University, a historically black school, says someone whose goal is to become a civil rights lawyer should investigate the official missions of their target law schools. If a school’s mission is consistent with the ideals of the civil rights movement and addresses the concerns of the movement, such as access to justice, that is a positive sign, says Crossman, who is the son of the civil rights leader and pastor Rev. Kenneth Crossman.

A diverse student body is also desirable, Crossman says, since this allows aspiring civil rights attorneys to hear the perspectives of classmates who are themselves members of marginalized minority groups, such as low-income individuals.

Azizi says civil rights law intersects with many other areas, including employment law, election law and criminal law. For instance, when a worker is mistreated or wrongfully terminated because of his or her race or disability status, that is a civil rights issue, he says. Gerrymandering of electoral districts is a civil rights concern as well, Azizi says, as are sexual harassment claims associated with the #MeToo movement and cases where police are accused of injuring detained suspects.

“I think discrimination and civil rights is the most dynamic field of law there is, because … you’re never dealing with the same set of facts,” he says.

Civil rights lawyers say the work is meaningful, since it provides an avenue to remedy inequities, ensure fairness and restore justice. Azizi, for example, notes he often represents employees who have limited bargaining power in disputes with influential companies.

“When you can get a favorable result for somebody who is the underdog, it is a great feeling,” he says.

