How Optimism Can Shape a Breast Cancer Diagnosis

A breast cancer diagnosis is often a devastating life event. For many, the initial shock and confusion can give way to anxiety, anger and other negative emotions. Even as life “goes on,” the difficulty of dealing with everyday hassles and interactions can be overwhelming and burdensome. To face cancer with optimism seems like a tall order, but studies have shown that simple — not necessarily easy — behavioral changes can help improve outcomes for chronic illnesses like breast cancer. Patients often ask me how they can act or become more positive. So, how to start?

Here are some ways that you can use positivity to reframe your diagnosis and regain the power to shape your experience:

1. Seek opportunities for positive experiences.

Here, being proactive is key. Instead of “tricking” yourself to be optimistic, look for opportunities for genuine experiences of positive emotion. Making the decision to seek out positive experiences can go a long way in terms of generating genuine feelings of contentment, satisfaction, happiness and even joy. Many of these experiences might be social; others are solitary. The point is to continue to do things you enjoy or find nourishing in some way. Sometimes, in order to accommodate these activities, you need to ask for help with necessary tasks. Sometimes having coffee with a group of friends means you need to ask for help with the laundry.

2. Express gratitude.

Expressions of gratitude are impactful for both the grateful person and the person who receives the expression of gratitude. I often recommend that people be more deliberate about thanking the people around them, either in the form of verbally saying “thank you for your support” or “thank you for helping me,” or writing a gratitude letter. Writing a letter and then reading it to somebody is a profoundly positive experience. There are often tears, and it can be very emotional, but both parties tend to benefit from these expressions.

3. Establish positive bedtime routines.

Another great way to work on your positivity through gratitude is to establish a bedtime routine that focuses on gathering your thoughts at the end of the day. Data demonstrates that your cognitive state right before bed has influence over how you sleep and enter into the next day. The first way you can establish a positive impact is to think of three things that you’re grateful for and three things that you accomplished. These do not need to be huge feats. Some days, “I got out of bed today” feels like an accomplishment.

4. Get active.

Data suggests that cancer patients who are able to get up, move and engage in more physical and social activities tend to do better in the long run. Because our bodies and minds are so closely related, choosing activities that are reasonable and safe can increase general levels of positivity and well-being — even with something as simple as going for a walk. Additionally, I find it’s helpful that patients engage in some sort of relaxation exercise each day. Whether it’s breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation exercises or meditation, even a few minutes per day can help you focus and reduce your overall stress level, easing the effect of difficult treatments.

5. Identify what you value.

During the early days of diagnosis, positivity might be hard to find. However, I’ve noticed through my work at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute that over the course of a patient’s disease, some find meaning in their experience, often without realizing it. Finding meaning might seem difficult, even impossible, but one of the ways people achieve this is through reflection — taking a closer look at their lives. The process of reflection can actually help you ease through the experience and make handling everyday stressors more manageable. Consider what you value. Does it correspond with how you spend your time? Where you devote your energy? People who are able to find benefit in their cancer journey often begin by aligning these things — reprioritizing and making adjustments (however small).

All this being said, it’s important to understand that this is a difficult journey. There will be bad days — sad days, mad days, scared days. This is normal. This is healthy. No one is suggesting that patients and their loved ones need to be positive 100% of the time, but it can make a difference. If you feel like you need help with the behavioral or emotional aspects of cancer, please speak to your provider. There are resources available.

