How much will Oracle missing out on a $10B JEDI contract hurt its federal business?

A federal court dealt a blow Friday to Oracle Corp.’s efforts to win a massive winner-take-all Department of Defense cloud contract, raising questions whether the enterprise software behemoth will face a ripple effect with its federal contracts. Redwood City, California-based Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) generated $39.5 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019, of which $32.6 billion came from cloud-related services, licenses, licensing support and support of cloud systems stationed on an organization’s premises. Of its total revenue, up to 5 percent comes from federal contracts, said Dan Ives, managing director of equity research for Wedbush Securities. Under the DOD's $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI), the Department of Defense (DOD) is planning to award the multi-billion-dollar contract to a single cloud provider that would incorporate various existing cloud networks that the DOD uses with new emerging technologies in a new cloud infrastructure. Currently, Amazon.com…

