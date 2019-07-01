How Much Does It Cost to Freeze Your Eggs?

When Liz Travis Allen decided to freeze her eggs at age 31, she felt like she was taking control of her fertility and her future. For years, she had dealt with chronic autoimmune issues, and…

When Liz Travis Allen decided to freeze her eggs at age 31, she felt like she was taking control of her fertility and her future.

For years, she had dealt with chronic autoimmune issues, and she had just exited a relationship. She thought to herself, “I’m 31, single and have a shrinking fertility window,” she says. So she went to Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco to have her eggs frozen and stored. (Her eggs were not impacted by the malfunction that reportedly destroyed thousands of eggs and embryos at the clinic in March, she says.)

The total cost, she calculates, was about $18,000, but she was lucky to have good health insurance, which helped cover prescription drug costs, and financial help from her parents and sister. “My parents, who desperately want grandchildren, were like, ‘We’ll help. Let’s figure out what it’s going to cost, and we’ll help,'” says Allen, who lives in Oakland, California. Now, at 36, Allen says she is hoping to use her eggs within the next couple of years. She still pays about $600 per year to keep her eggs frozen.

For women who want to extend their fertility, freezing their eggs is an increasingly popular way to make that happen. Egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, is an option for women who want to delay having children until they find a suitable partner, gain career stability or reach another health or lifestyle milestone.

“As women get older, they have fewer eggs to work with,” says Dr. Eric Widra, chief medical officer at Shady Grove Fertility, which has locations along the East Coast. The genetic stability of those eggs also declines as women age, so freezing their eggs is a kind of insurance policy — a way to guarantee that eggs harvested from their ovaries when they’re younger will be available for future use.

The trade-off is that egg freezing can be costly, with prices typically reaching five figures. Plus, the payoff is unknown: Women who subsequently get pregnant the old-fashioned way may never use their stored eggs. And those who decide to use their frozen eggs will need to budget for additional expenses down the road, including in vitro fertilization, or IVF, and perhaps donor sperm. Health insurance may not cover the procedure unless it’s for a specific medical reason, such as to cope with fertility loss resulting from cancer.

Here’s what to know about the cost of freezing eggs.

How Much Does It Cost to Freeze Your Eggs?

Your out-of-pocket cost to freeze your eggs will range, depending on the clinic you visit, your health insurance benefits, your medical history and the process you use. Expect to pay around $8,000 to $10,000 or more to retrieve your eggs, plus additional fees for preliminary testing, egg storage and medications, including injections you’ll self-administer.

Your initial costs will typically be a consultation and preliminary blood work, which could run several hundred dollars and may be covered by insurance. After that, patients should tally the cost of the egg-freezing process, including daily injections and retrieval, which can run around $10,000 or more per cycle. Patients, including older women, may undergo multiple cycles to retrieve sufficient eggs, says Dr. Sigal Klipstein, physician at InVia Fertility Specialists in Chicago and member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine’s Ethics Committee. Annual costs for storage post-retrieval can run about $600. Finally, if the patient chooses to use those eggs, she’ll need to factor in the down-the-road cost of in vitro fertilization, and the potential purchase of donor sperm, which can add another five figures to the equation.

At Shady Grove Fertility, there are four different financial options for women freezing their eggs. For a single cycle of egg-freezing, it costs $9,000, with outside lab testing and medications costing extra. The first five years of this plan includes free storage, which costs $50 per month afterward. Other plans, such as one that guarantees up to 20 mature eggs or up to four cycles of retrieval, costs a $12,500 flat fee, plus medications and outside lab testing, but offers a $4,000 refund if sufficient eggs can be frozen after the first cycle or the patient withdraws from the program before the second cycle begins. Other clinics may charge different fees or offer payment plans, which Widra suggests researching beforehand. “You should be able to go to any commercial place, in my opinion, and find their costs online,” he says.

How Can I Pay Less to Freeze My Eggs?

There are a range of options for patients to reduce the upfront cost of freezing eggs, including tapping employee benefits, health insurance and financing programs. Some financing options, such as taking out a loan, come with downsides, while others, such as asking parents for assistance, are not available to everyone.

Here are financial options to consider when reducing the cost of egg freezing:

Consult your employee handbook. “For someone exploring egg freezing, I’d advise them to first check if their employer offers a fertility benefit that may cover all or a portion of their egg freezing costs,” wrote Roger Ma, certified financial planner and founder of lifelaidout in New York City, in an email. While it’s not a widely offered benefit, your employer may make it available.

Consider health insurance. Check with your health insurance to see if any aspect of the process is covered. “Health insurance can pay for the costs of having your eggs frozen in some circumstances. Unfortunately, most of the time, those circumstances involve cancer,” wrote Myles Ma, health care expert for Policygenius, an online insurance sales company, in an email. “A few states require insurers to cover infertility treatments, but only two, Connecticut and Rhode Island, require coverage for egg freezing.”

You should also check whether cash saved in a flexible spending account or health savings account is eligible. “I believe, in certain cases, when egg freezing is used to treat infertility, it may be considered an eligible medical expense,” says Roger Ma.

Save up for treatment. This payment strategy offers a bit of a Catch-22 since waiting to save enough money costs precious time. But if you’re relatively young or your savings goal isn’t far off, consider raising the funds yourself by cutting back on discretionary expenses, prioritizing this treatment over other goals and budgeting carefully. This will negate the need to take on debt or ask friends and family for help.

Consider financing options. Depending on the clinic, there may be financing available through a company such as CapexMD to help spread your payments into monthly installments. Keep in mind that financing plans will cost more over time and typically come with interest fees and penalties for late or missed payments. The same thing goes for taking on a personal loan or putting payments on a credit card. The money will be available sooner, but expect to pay more in interest down the road.

Talk to your parents. If a parent or grandparent is willing to contribute funds, it can be a savvy way to get the money upfront. In fact, if your parents pay the fertility center directly, it can help them with estate planning. Payments made directly to medical facilities don’t count against the annual gift tax exemption, which is capped at $15,000, and can help parents avoid future estate taxes.

