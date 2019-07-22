Housing Index: Homes near future HQ2 selling five times faster since November

Looking to buy a home near Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters? You’ll need to move fast. In June, the median days…

Looking to buy a home near Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters? You’ll need to move fast.

In June, the median days on the market for properties in the 22202 ZIP code, which encompasses neighborhoods that make up most of National Landing, was just 11, according to data provided by Bright MLS, a regional multiple listing service.

That number was almost five times longer in November, when Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would make Crystal City and Pentagon City the home of its second headquarters.

“This severe lack of inventory in 22202 could be the result of homeowners waiting for their property values to peak as the official opening of HQ2 grows closer,” said Chris Finnegan, vice president of marketing and communications for Bright MLS.

Arlington is still a decade and a half away from the 25,000 employees promised by Amazon, starting with fewer than 500 by the end of this year. The initial HQ2 Amazonians moved into temporary space, 47,512 square feet at 2345 Crystal Drive,…