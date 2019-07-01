Hopkins taps UMd. dean to head business school

Johns Hopkins University didn’t turn far to find the next dean of its Carey Business School. The school said Monday that Alexander Triantis, who is dean of the Robert H. Smith School of Business at…

The school said Monday that Alexander Triantis, who is dean of the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland in College Park, will begin the role on Aug. 15.

Triantis becomes the third dean in the 12-year history of the Hopkins Carey Business School in Baltimore. He replaces Bernard T. Ferrari, who officially retired Monday after more than six years in the job.

Valerie Suslow, vice dean for faculty and research at the Carey Business School, will serve as interim dean until Triantis assumes the role in August.

Located in the Legg Mason Tower in Harbor East, the Carey Business School has over 100 full-time faculty and 2,300 full- and part-time students representing more than 60 countries.

Triantis is a former economics professor at the Smith School and stepped into the role of dean in 2013. Prior to joining the University of Maryland’s faculty in 1995, he was a visiting…