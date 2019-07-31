Homegrown solar company aims to change how D.C. is powered

In 2016, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law the Renewable Portfolio Standard Expansion Act, codifying the District’s commitment to…

It was around this time that Mike Healy, Nick Giannotti and Nicole Marandino saw an opportunity to create and bootstrap a new company that they hoped could lead that charge. In the three-plus years since, their D.C. company, New Columbia Solar, has completed hundreds of solar projects throughout the city — and it is seeking to ramp up, and perhaps even double, its efforts this year.

Last year, the company brought in $10 million in revenue. It focuses on constructing and hosting smaller solar systems on the roofs of buildings across the city, effectively creating a large-scale power grid, said Healy, who leads the company as CEO alongside Giannotti, as president, and Marandino, as chief operating officer. NCS customers, which typically include schools, religious organizations, nonprofits, and commercial…