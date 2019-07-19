Hitt Contracting, Virginia Tech exploring Falls Church campus plan

Virginia Tech is considering plans to pair up with Hitt Contracting Inc. on an expansion to its Falls Church campus,…

Virginia Tech is considering plans to pair up with Hitt Contracting Inc. on an expansion to its Falls Church campus, a prospect that surfaces as the university advances separate plans for an Alexandria innovation campus tied to Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters.

University officials disclosed the plan Thursday during a meeting with about 100 faculty and staff members at the university’s Northern Virginia Center near the West Falls Church Metro station. The prospect is an outgrowth of an unsolicited bid Hitt submitted previously to expand Virginia Tech’s 7.5-acre campus along Haycock Road onto an adjacent site.

The proposal would include a new headquarters for Hitt, which is now based on Fairview Park Drive about 3 miles away. It would also feature a new and expanded Virginia Tech academic facility, a national center for smart design and construction, and a commercial and residential complex, per the university’s announcement. It agreed to consider Hitt’s unsolicited bid as part of…