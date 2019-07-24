Hilton teases new upscale, urban hotel brand

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has been making waves with several new brand announcements in the past year, but…

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has been making waves with several new brand announcements in the past year, but the McLean hotel company isn’t done yet.

Hilton is working on a new upscale, lifestyle hotel brand that will launch in the next six months, Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta said Wednesday on the company’s second quarter earnings call. Lifestyle hotels are stylish, full-service properties that often have buzzy food and beverage operations and a vibrant social scene.

Though he didn’t release the new brand’s name, Nassetta did specify that it would be upscale, which is a specific subset of the hotel industry’s chain scale. The CEO also said the brand will target urban markets, which means it will compete with Marriott’s AC by Marriott and element brands, Choice’s Cambria and the Eaton hotels, to name a few.

While Hilton already has a couple of hotels in the upscale category — think Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites — the fact that the new brand…