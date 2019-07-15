Hilton playing catch-up in the luxury market

McLean-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is making a big push into the luxury hospitality market, with plans to open 11 new high-end properties this year as it plays catch-up against other hotel giants, according to The Wall Street Journal. Hilton has 65 existing luxury properties on its roster and it will open the new properties this year under its Waldorf Astoria, Conrad Hotels and LXR luxury brands, according to the report. It plans to open more than 30 other high-end hotels between 2020 and 2025, according to the report. Its existing luxury roster falls well behind competitors like Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), which has about 410 luxury properties and nearly 200 in its pipeline, according to the report. U.K.-based InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has nearly 300 luxury properties on the books, with more than 100 in its pipeline, while Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H) has more than 130 with a pipeline of 80 across its luxury…

