Harris, L3 complete merger deal

Nine months after that Harris Corp. (NYSE: HRS) and L3 Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LLL) detailed their “merger of equals” plans to create the sixth-largest aerospace and defense contractor, the newly formed L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) hit the market Monday.

Former Harris Chairman and CEO Bill Brown has assumed the same role at the newly formed company, while former L3 Chairman and CEO Christopher Kubasik will serve as vice chairman and chief operating officer. The new company will remain headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, home to the former Harris Corp.

L3Harris’ 12-member board of directors includes business leaders like former Cooper Tire & Rubber Chairman, CEO and President Thomas Dattilo, retired Ernst & Young partner Lewis Kramer, retired Army and Air Force generals Peter Chiarelli and Lloyd Newton and others.

Executives said in a statement that the new company has been organized across four business segments headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida; Rochester, New York;…