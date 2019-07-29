GWU inks 75-year ground lease for Foggy Bottom development site

George Washington University has executed a deal to lease a Foggy Bottom development site to an affiliate of Boston Properties…

George Washington University has executed a deal to lease a Foggy Bottom development site to an affiliate of Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) for the next 75 years, triggering the construction of a planned office development slated for completion three years from now.

The deal was recorded with the District on July 17, according to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. The two sides listed a consideration amount of nearly $194.4 million and a lease term through Nov. 30, 2094. The execution comes about two years after the university picked Boston Properties to redevelop the sites at 2100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW and 2121 Eye St. NW, but terms of the deal were not disclosed at the time.

Boston Properties recently started construction on the 469,000-square-foot project, slated for completion in 2022, according to university spokeswoman Maralee Csellar. The development is estimated to cost about $360 million, according to the real estate investment trust’s first-quarter earnings statement. Law firm Wilmer…