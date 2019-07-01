Gulfstream’s newest jet is ready for production, if you’re in the market for one. Here’s a look.

Falls Church-based General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) is adding a new Gulfstream to its inventory. The Gulfstream G600 has earned both its type and production certificates from the Federal Aviation Administration, allowing for the first…

Falls Church-based General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) is adding a new Gulfstream to its inventory.

The Gulfstream G600 has earned both its type and production certificates from the Federal Aviation Administration, allowing for the first deliveries to customers later this year, General Dynamics announced. Flying Magazine previously reported the jet will sell for $54.5 million.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Dynamics.

“The hard work by our team, including nearly 100,000 hours of flying in our labs and more than 3,200 hours of flying in the air, shows our dedication to safety and our customers,” Gulfstream President Mark Burns said in a release.

The G600 — the third Gulfstream to receive the two certifications simultaneously — flies 6,500 nautical miles at its long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85. It can travel 5,500 nautical miles at Mach 0.90, and has a max speed of Mach 0.925, or 709 miles per hour.

The plane features active control…