Guinness marks one year in Baltimore County with beer releases, expansion plans

Saturday will mark one year since the Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House opened to the public in Baltimore County.

To Ryan Wagner, it sometimes seems like it’s been open 10 times as long.

That’s not a criticism — just a reflection of how much has happened at the brewery in the past 12 months.

Since its official launch, the first Guinness brewery on American soil in more than 60 years has produced 80 unique brews and seen more than 400,000 visitors pass through its doors — cruising past a 300,000-visitor goal the Irish brand set for the facility’s first year in operation.

As Guinness prepares for a weekend of celebrations, Wagner, the brewery’s ambassador, hopes to see several thousand more visitors boost the count. First-birthday events include a sold-out beer dinner on Wednesday, a beer release Thursday, cornhole tournament on Friday and a birthday party and concert Saturday.

There are also big plans for Guinness’ second year inside a rehabbed former distillery at 5001…