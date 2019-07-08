GTT buying European telecom provider for $56M

McLean cloud provider GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE: GTT) is buying European telecommunications and IT company KPN International for $56 million…

McLean cloud provider GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE: GTT) is buying European telecommunications and IT company KPN International for $56 million in cash.

The deal, announced Monday, is expected to close in the third quarter.

President and CEO Rick Calder said in the statement the acquisition would considerably grow GTT’s presence in Europe, with the company gaining KPN’s experienced staff, “international network assets” and an additional 400 clients retained by KPN.

GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network. With the new acquisition, GTT will pick up long-haul fiber routes through London, Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt. KPN International is a division of Netherlands-based KPN N.V.

The deal follows the June 2018 closing of GTT’s $2.3 billion cash purchase of Interoute, the operator of one of Europe’s largest private fiber networks.

