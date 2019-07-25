Growing Number of Countries Employing Facial Recognition Technology

When you pass by a surveillance camera, your face might be captured, scanned and converted to a template format that…

When you pass by a surveillance camera, your face might be captured, scanned and converted to a template format that a computer would compare to millions of other templates from other faces analyzed before yours. Your image then could be matched to your own identity, and your every step could easily be tracked and associated with who you are and with all other data available about you.

From East to West, facial recognition technology is increasingly being used. In the United States, companies such as Delta Airlines use it for passenger check-in. Airports are planning to use the technology; officials at Miami International plan to have face recognition for all international flights by 2021. Apple has it on its iPhones, while in Portland, Oregon, it’s used to unlock the doors for customers at another store.

Abroad, facial recognition technology is employed in countries such as China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Japan. By 2022, the global market for the technology is forecast to reach $7 billion.

China reportedly uses 200 million surveillance cameras, one camera for every seven of its citizens. By 2021, about 400 million new cameras are expected to be installed in the country, the BBC reported. The cameras are intended primarily for security and traffic control purposes.

China also uses this technology in schools. A high school in Hangzhou, the capital of China’s Zhejiang province, is using facial recognition technology to analyze the behavior of students in the classroom and record their attendance. In July, the South China Morning Post reported that the country is working on what would be the world’s most powerful facial recognition system — one able to identify any of its 1.3 billion citizens within three seconds.

And similar systems are already in place in China.

“With a smile or blink of the eyes to a camera, students can now enter their university halls, travellers can board planes without using a boarding pass and diners can pay for a meal at KFC,” the newspaper reported.

Should You Be Concerned?

The Freedom on the Net Report published earlier this year by Freedom House lists several countries that have purchased Chinese facial recognition technology and monitoring systems. The wide-ranging group spans continents and includes Armenia, Ecuador, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Rwanda, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Uzbekystan, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“In 18 of the 65 countries assessed by Freedom House, enterprises such as (Chinese companies) Yitu, Hikvision, and CloudWalk are combining advances in artificial intelligence and facial recognition to create systems capable of identifying threats to ‘public order’,” authors of the Freedom House report said.

Several of those countries also receive training in new media and information management for government officials. A New York Times report earlier this year showed that, at times, surveillance technology purchased from China also comes with the knowledge granted to public officials on how to better watch their own people.

Expert voices, however, say that simply buying technology from China doesn’t obligate governments or businesses to use it in a certain way. How that technology is implemented is a local responsibility.

“For example, if a retailer or hotel is using facial recognition technology in its facilities, it is responsible for the operation of that system regardless of the country of origin of the underlying technology,” says Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation in Washington.

Creeping Use of Biometrics in Criminal Probes

A real concern, Castro says, is accuracy, as he says facial recognition systems tend to perform best on the demographics for which they have been developed.

“Specifically, companies from Western countries have lower accuracy rates on East Asian faces and East Asia-based companies have relatively lower accuracy rates on Caucasian faces,” Castro says.

But recognition technology remains dangerous for other experts who say that once people surrender their biometric data, such as fingerprints or faces, they are permanently exposed and the process cannot be reversed.

“We’re seeing more and more biometrics creeping into criminal investigations in ways that are concerning, because your fingerprints or your face aren’t things that you can change,” says Megan Graham, clinical teaching fellow at the University of California–Berkeley, School of Law. “They are who you are.”

In France, the government is considering using the technology as a surveillance method after it proved 100% accurate in a trial. In Germany, facial recognition is raising privacy concerns.

Meanwhile in the U.S., three cities have banned the use of facial recognition technology: San Francisco, Oakland, California, and Somerville, Massachusetts. And in January, a coalition of over 85 U.S. racial justice, faith and rights groups addressed letters to Microsoft, Amazon and Google, asking the companies to never sell face surveillance technology to governments.

The controversies around facial recognition will eventually fade, Castro says, as it is only one issue in a larger class of image-recognition algorithms.

“This technology continues to steadily improve, and the distinction between a computer system capable of recognizing different human faces and one that recognizes different pets, wildlife, or produce is going to diminish over time,” he says.

