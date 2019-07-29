Greater Washington sees slower first half of 2019 for venture funding

The D.C. metro area saw $321 million in venture funding in the second quarter of 2019, giving the region its…

The D.C. metro area saw $321 million in venture funding in the second quarter of 2019, giving the region its slowest first half of the year since 2016.

Regional startups brought in $530 million in venture funding during the first half of 2019, according to data from the PwC/CB Insights MoneyTree Report. That is substantially less than the $753 million brought in during the first half of 2018 or the $716 million brought in during the first half of 2017.

The second quarter was more in line with previous years, although down slightly from the $344 million reported during the second quarter of 2018 or the $330 million reported during the second quarter of 2017. Biopharmaceutical company Viela Bio Inc. led the way with $75 million in funding, while on-demand manufacturing platform Xometry Inc. raked in $50 million, according to the MoneyTree report.

For the top 10 deals of the quarter, please take a look at the attached gallery.

The second quarter also included some notable funding-related…