Greater Washington Black Chamber of Commerce launches with big event turnout

The Greater Washington Black Chamber of Commerce commemorated its launch Wednesday with remarks from founders, city officials and honorees directed at building a powerful black business community in and around D.C. With 300-plus attendees at the breakfast event, Antwanye Ford, B. Doyle Mitchell Jr. and Aimee Griffin — the GWBCC’s founding trio — took the stage throughout the morning proceedings. The chamber’s goals include increasing black-owned business revenue, encouraging the growth of black entrepreneurship and promotion, promoting participation in local and federal government and establishing a network for partnership between black-owned businesses. “What we’re doing is developing a plan to provide information to our members,” Mitchell said. “It could be technical information. It could be marketing. We want to cover from A to Z.” A native Washingtonian, Mitchell currently serves as CEO of Industrial Bank, the largest minority-owned commercial bank in the Washington…

