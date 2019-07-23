Gold’s Gym opening new location in Rosslyn

Last month brought news a food hall is coming to the building above Rosslyn Metro station, and we’re now learning…

Last month brought news a food hall is coming to the building above Rosslyn Metro station, and we’re now learning more about other tenants coming there, including a 30,000-square-foot Gold’s Gym.

American Real Estate Partners is renovating 1700 N. Moore St. to the tune of $35 million, a project that includes a rebrand to Rosslyn City Center. The work will involve a revamp of the oddly-laid-out interior mall above the Metro station and below the office building.

The new Gold’s will have its own 1,400-square-foot outdoor terrace that can be used for training, as well as rooms for group fitness classes, a digital personal training offering, spa-inspired locker rooms and towel service.

It’s long been suspected the existing Gold’s Gym in Rosslyn would close when Monday Properties began redeveloping its adjacent buildings at 1400 Key and 1401 Wilson boulevards, though the timing of that project is still TBD. A representative for Gold’s said they didn’t have any information…