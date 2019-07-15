Giant Food president tapped to lead Stop & Shop supermarket chain

Ahold Delhaize USA, the Dutch parent company of Stop & Shop, is tapping Giant Food President Gordon Reid as the new president of the Quincy, Massachusetts-based supermarket chain. Landover-based Giant Food is another U.S. supermarket chain owned by Ahold Delhaize. Reid will start as the new Stop & Shop president in late July. Ira Kress, Giant's senior vice president of operations, is taking over as interim president. Mark McGowan, the current president of Stop & Shop, “has made the decision to leave the organization,” Ahold Delhaize said in a release. He will stay at Stop & Shop in an advisory role through the end of the year at the company’s request, the company said. “As Stop & Shop embarks on the next phase of its transformation, now is the right time for me to make this change,” McGowan said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with Gordon and the entire team to ensure a seamless transition.” Stop & Shop has 415 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut,…

