Getting Back to Exercise After Injury

One of the brilliant pieces of advice I learned early in my sport psychology consulting practice was about capturing the language the client is using and connecting with their own choice of words as a way to understand their experience. As I listen to the way injured exercisers reminisce about their lives before the injury, many seem to liken it to a mountainous excursion. I hear phrases like, “I was at the top of my game,” “I was climbing the ranks” and “I was at my peak.” And now, following the injury, “I’m at rock bottom” and “I’ll never get back to where I was.” I picture them halfway down a hole or at the very bottom, craning their necks upward, overwhelmed at how far down they are and how daunting it’ll be to return to where they once were.

Research shows that exercisers tend to feel a mixture of emotions in response to injury — especially if their identity is tied strongly to their sport or activity, which makes the injury feel like a major loss. In fact, the loss felt may resemble what Elisabeth Kuber-Ross describes in her book “On Death and Dying,” which is intended to explain the psychological processes following the death of a loved one. She outlines the stages of grief not as linear, but cyclical — that is, they can be experienced in any sequence and not necessarily “in order.”

The Stages of Injury

Consider how these stages can relate to an exerciser who has recently suffered an injury that removes her from training for a lengthy period of time:

— Denial: “This isn’t a big deal, I’ll be fine,” “This isn’t REALLY happening to me.”

— Anger: “How stupid I am to have pushed myself that hard,” “I hate that runner who tripped into me. This never would have happened if he wasn’t there — it’s not fair.”

— Bargaining: “I’d give anything to be healthy again. If I do get healthy, I promise, I’ll change my ways, I’ll stretch every day, I’ll be a better person, I’ll never complain again.”

— Depression: “I don’t want to be around anyone,” “What’s the point of going to work / going to rehab / showering / etc.?”

— Acceptance: “It stinks, but the injury happened, and this is my reality. I’m going to be okay. Let’s figure out how to move forward.”

While the injury itself can be challenging to manage, so too can returning to play after recovery. For one, we tend to fall into particular roles that have been created for us, which can lead to behaving in ways that are “expected” of a person in that role. At home, for instance, you may accept the role of “parent,” the behaviors for which likely look different than in your role of “employee” at the office or your role of “runner” with your exercise group. Simply put, social roles influence how we act.

After enough time, an injured exerciser may begin to take on the very role of “injured exerciser,” which guides how she interacts with herself and others. She may walk down the stairs gingerly, step into the wet shower with the greatest of care, avoid potholes on the street, decline invitations to go for group runs — even well after the physical injury has healed. Her body is recovering, but her brain doesn’t yet seem ready.

Consider these simple ideas to better manage the psychological factors impacting your return to activity:

Set goals.

Exercisers tend to enjoy the sense of competence and purpose their activity provides. Once injured, however, they can feel directionless, with nothing to provide them feelings of accomplishment. Setting and achieving specific, small, short-term goals — steps that help us ascend, ever-so-slowly, back to the top of the mountain — allows us to experience those feelings once again. Identifying realistic yet challenging goals that stretch us just beyond our current capabilities gives us purpose, and their accomplishment gives us those familiar feelings of success, encouraging us to do even more next time. Research also finds that goal setting is one of the most effective tools to help us stick to rehab when injured.

Reinterpret the injury.

Shakespeare might as well have been describing the exerciser’s interior life when he said, “Nothing is either good or bad, but thinking makes it so. “No event is factually good or bad, but how we choose to think about it makes that event appear either way. Your living is determined not so much by what happens to you as by the way your mind looks at what happens. Realizing that we control how we interpret the events in our lives, which ultimately shapes how we react to them, is empowering. Injury can be seen not only as a debilitating setback or inconvenience, but also as a chance to immerse yourself in new hobbies or interests, to display courage and resilience or to strengthen other (likely neglected) parts of training, like building mental imagery skills or honing relaxation strategies.

Stay connected and get support.

Effective rehab must involve social support — very few things feel more isolating than having to separate from norms and routines we’re accustomed to, especially if those routines include other people like a sports team or exercise group. To go from “part of the team” to singularly sidelined is shockingly traumatic. When injured, consider how to stay involved in the class/group even if not through direct physical participation — for example, as team manager or accompanying your group to social outings. Find a solid physical therapist or rehab specialist who will treat you comprehensively, as a person first and athlete second. Keep your close friends and family updated on your rehab goals for some extra support and accountability. Look into a peer mentor or someone to speak with who has successfully gone through a similar injury.

Getting Back to Exercise After Injury originally appeared on usnews.com