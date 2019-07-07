GAPS Diet: Stages and Common Mistakes

Most diets are straightforward: You get a list of foods to eat and offerings to avoid. If you’re on the…

Most diets are straightforward: You get a list of foods to eat and offerings to avoid. If you’re on the Mediterranean diet, for instance, you consume plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes, fish and olive oil while curtailing red meat, sugar and saturated fat. Under the MIND diet, you’ll eat at least three servings of whole grains, a salad and another vegetable daily, and you can snack on nuts most days. Twice a week, you’ll consume poultry, and you’ll eat fish on a weekly basis.

The GAPS diet is different: The introduction to the diet has six stages. “It’s very time-consuming and will be difficult for some people to follow,” says Cara Marrs, a registered dietitian who works at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. “But a lot of people have had success with it, so it’s worth the trade-off.”

After completing the six phases, you can move on to the full GAPS eating regimen, which emphasizes fresh meats (preferably hormone-free and grass-fed), animal fats, fish, shellfish, organic farm-fresh eggs, fermented foods and vegetables. The GAPS diet stands for Gut and Psychology Syndrome, and is aimed at healing the gut lining, says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia. The introduction phase is, according to the GAPS diet website, “designed for patients with severe digestive issues, including chronic diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, gastritis and ulcerative colitis. It’s also designed to help people with severe neurological conditions, such as autism, depression, schizophrenia and bipolar (disorder).”

Dr. Sidney Valentine Haas, a U.S. pediatrician, created the Specific Carbohydrate Diet around 1920. The GAPS diet was derived from this regimen, according to the GAPS diet website. The GAPS diet aims to treat chronic inflammatory conditions in the digestive tract that result from a damaged gut lining. The book “Gut and Psychology Syndrome: Natural Treatment for Autism, Dyspraxia, A.D.D., Dyslexia, A.D.H.D., Depression, Schizophrenia” by Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride describes the connection between a patient’s physical state and brain function. The book provides the details of the GAPS eating protocol. The regimen has been “highly successful in treating patients with learning disabilities and other mental problems,” according to the book.

The GAPS diet is aimed at people who suffer from an array of gastrointestinal and neurological conditions that are attributable to an imbalanced ecosystem within the gastrointestinal tract, according to the GAPS diet website. The GAPS diet is designed to remove foods that the body has difficulty digesting as well as eliminating damaging gut flora and replacing them with foods high in nutrients to give the intestinal lining a chance to heal.

Some people who adopt the GAPS diet, however, make mistakes that could decrease the effectiveness of the regimen, Jones says. Here are common mistakes:

— Embarking on the diet without the help of a registered dietitian who knows about the GAPS regimen.

— Introducing multiple foods at once.

— Adding a low-quality probiotic.

— Advancing through the stages too quickly.

— Not following directions.

— Discontinuing the stages too soon.

Here’s how the stages work, the mistakes common in each stage and how to avoid them:

Stage 1

Eat homemade soup stocks using meat, poultry and fish. These stocks are building blocks for the rapidly growing cells of the gut lining. These foods can have a soothing effect on inflammation in the gut and aid in digestion. Don’t use commercially available soup stock granules or bouillon cubes, which are highly processed and contain ingredients detrimental to your gut health. To make good meat stock, use bones and joints, including parts with pieces of meat on the bone. For poultry, you can use giblets from chicken, goose, duck, pheasant or whole pigeons. You can also use joints and bones from poultry. To prepare fish stock, use a whole fish or fish fins, bones and heads. To make each type of stock, put the bones and joints or giblets into a large pan, fill it with water and add natural unprocessed salt to your taste and about a teaspoon of black peppercorns, roughly crushed. Bring to boil, cover and simmer on a low heat for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. You can add probiotic foods, like juice from fermented vegetables, sauerkraut or from a vegetable medley. Use the stocks to make soups. You can find soup recipes in the book “Gut and Psychology Syndrome” and the cookbooks “Internal Bliss” by GAPSdiet.com and “Heal Your Gut” by health coach Lee Holmes.

In this stage, you can also have homemade yogurt or kefir, unless you’re sensitive to these offerings. To test for sensitivity, take a drop of the food in question and place it on the inside of your wrist at bedtime. Allow the drop to dry and go to sleep. In the morning, check the spot; If there’s an angry red reaction, avoid that food for a few weeks, and try again.

Common stage one mistake: Embarking on the diet without the help of a registered dietitian. It can be quite challenging to start a diet with specific requirements and multiple stages without the help of a registered dietitian who’s familiar with the GAPS regimen.

Strategy: Consult with a registered dietitian or your primary care doctor before you start the GAPS diet, Jones says. These health care professionals can help you improve your digestive health. “A registered dietitian can provide customized meal plan support since the meal plan removes grains, starchy vegetables and refined carbohydrates and replaces them with nutrient-dense foods that are easier to digest,” Jones says. Although no scientific studies have examined the effects of the GAPS diet specifically, improving gut health through diet has been linked to a number of potential benefits, like an improved immune system and better moods. Most physicians will not know about the specifics of the GAPS regimen. However, it’s always good to let your primary care doctor know you’re about to start this diet, Marrs says. Almost all doctors can refer you to a registered dietitian they trust.



Stage 2

Keep eating the foods introduced in stage one, and add raw organic egg yolks to each cup of stock or soup. If you’re tolerating the egg yolks well, add soft-boiled eggs to your soups. The whites should be cooked and the yolks still runny. Add stews and casseroles made with meats and vegetables, but avoid spices at this stage, though salt and fresh herbs are fine. Use meats with a high fat content. Add probiotic food into each serving. Also, increase the amount of juice from sauerkraut, fermented vegetables or a vegetable medley into your soup or stock. Introduce fermented fish, starting with one piece a day and gradually increasing the amount. Also, start consuming homemade ghee (a “clarified butter” made just with milk fat, as opposed to traditional butter which is comprised of milk fat, milk solids and water), starting with one teaspoon a day and gradually increasing the amount.

Common stage two mistake: Introducing multiple foods at once. Adding more than one food at a time will make it harder for you to pinpoint which offering is causing your gastrointestinal distress, Jones says.

Strategy: Introduce one new food at a time and monitor your tolerance. “Keep a food diary and note any negative reaction,” she says. “It may be a good idea to wait on adding that particular food back into the diet for a period of time.”

Stage 3

Continue with all the foods introduced in stages one and two, and add ripe avocado, mashing it into soups. Start with 1 to 3 teaspoons per soup and gradually increase the amount. Add pancakes, beginning with one a day and gradually increasing the amount. The pancakes should be made with three ingredients: organic nut butter (peanut, almond, walnut and other nuts), eggs and a piece of fresh winter squash. Fry the pancakes using ghee, goose or duck fat. You can also have a scrambled egg with plenty of ghee, goose fat or duck fat. You can start eating small amounts of fermented vegetables in each meal, starting with 1 to 2 tablespoons per sitting and gradually increasing the amount.

Common stage three mistake: Adding a low-quality probiotic. Some people add a probiotic during this stage (and sometimes in an earlier stage), but not a high-quality one, which can be detrimental, Jones says. A low-quality probiotic doesn’t have live and active bacterial cultures.

Strategy: Be sure to select a product that contains live and active bacterial cultures. “Be sure to check the packaging label and choose probiotic products with at least 1 billion colony-forming units,” Jones says. Be sure to choose a probiotic with at least one of this genus of bacteria: lactobacillus, bifidobacteria or saccharomyces boulardii.

Stage 4

Maintain the eating regimen spelled out in the first three stages, and gradually add roasted and grilled meats and freshly pressed juices, starting with a few spoonfuls of carrot juice. If you tolerate that well, gradually increase to a full cup of juice per day. You can also try to bake and eat bread made with nut flour, eggs, a piece of fresh winter squash and some natural fat, such as ghee, butter, goose or duck fat. Start eating a small piece of bread daily and gradually increase the amount.

Common Stage four mistake: Advancing through the stages too quickly. Going through the stages too fast can make it harder for you to identify which foods are causing your gastrointestinal distress.

Strategy: Meet with your registered dietitian before ending one stage and moving on to the next, Marrs says. Your dietitian can help assess your readiness for advancing to the next stage and provide tips for adherence to each of the stages. “People appreciate accountability and having a list and timelines of what foods to add and not add for each stage,” Marrs says.

Jones recommends that you document every eating experience, writing down how you felt after consuming each type of offering. Spend a week or more on each stage, especially during the earlier ones, when the eating regimen is more restrictive.

Stage 5

If your body is doing well with all the foods introduced in the first four stages, add cooked apples. Peel and core ripe cooking apples and stew in a small amount of water until they’re soft. When they’re cooked, add some ghee and mash them with a potato masher. If you haven’t yet started consuming ghee, add duck or goose fat. Start by eating a few spoonfuls a day. If your body doesn’t react negatively, gradually increase the amount. Start eating small amounts of raw vegetables, like carrots, onions and cabbage.

Common stage five mistake: Not following directions. This is the first stage in which you can eat raw vegetables. Some people, anxious to consume fresh veggies, don’t follow the directions to peel and deseed all of their vegetables, Marrs says. Some dieters eat too many vegetables at once, which may cause stomach distress if gut healing hasn’t fully occurred, especially for people with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Strategy: Have your registered dietitian outline how to proceed with this stage, Marrs says. That includes guidance on portions, in which you’ll start small, and reminders to reduce the fiber content by peeling and deseeding your vegetables.

Stage 6

If you’re tolerating all of the foods you consumed in the first five stages, try eating some peeled raw apples. Gradually introduce more raw fruit and honey. You can also gradually bake cakes that are allowed on the GAPS regimen, using dried fruit to sweeten them while baking.

Common stage six mistake: Discontinuing too soon. You have to be patient to see your individual response to adhering to the diet, Jones says.

Strategy: Don’t give up too soon, even if you experience improvements in symptoms, Jones says. “Improving gut health takes time,” she says. She recommends reading the book “Gut and Psychology Syndrome,” by Campbell-McBride. The book provides context about how the GAPS diet works and why it takes time, Jones says.

