Gannett in talks to join forces with rival GateHouse

McLean-based Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is closing in on a cash-and-stock deal to be acquired by GateHouse Media LLC parent company New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM), according to The Wall Street Journal.

The deal would combine Gannett with GateHouse, two of the country’s largest newspaper groups based on circulation. The two companies publish a combined 265 dailies and are seen as rivals in the struggling print newspaper market.

A deal could be announced in the next few weeks, provided discussions don’t fall apart, according to the report. The two companies began holding talks in May.

Potential terms of the deal were not disclosed in the report. Gannett’s share price, which closed at $7.90 on Thursday, rose 8% in after-hours trading after news of a potential deal surfaced.

GateHouse Chairman and CEO Mike Reed would take the same role with the combined entity, according to the report. Gannett has not had a permanent chief exec since Robert Dickey retired in May.…