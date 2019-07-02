Gaithersburg office building sells quickly after Leidos leased the whole thing

A Gaithersburg office building recently leased in its entirety to government contracting giant Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has sold for $88.2 million. PRP LLC, a D.C.-based real estate investment management company, partnered with New…

A Gaithersburg office building recently leased in its entirety to government contracting giant Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has sold for $88.2 million.

PRP LLC, a D.C.-based real estate investment management company, partnered with New York’s GMF Capital to acquire Two Washingtonian, 9737 Washingtonian Blvd., from the James Campbell Co. for roughly $300 per square foot. The 293,711-square-foot office building, constructed in 2003, was most recently occupied by Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

The five-story building, constructed in 2003, is now being prepped for Leidos, which is in the process of consolidating its presence in Montgomery County. The Leidos lease runs through June 2032.

Reston-based Leidos in January sold a 44-acre Gaithersburg office campus to Frederick-based Matan Cos. — the former home of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s (NYSE: LMT) information systems and global solutions business, which merged with Leidos in 2016. Leidos is leasing space at 700 N. Frederick…