Fresh off landing Lidl, Skyland Town Center’s backers celebrate progress

Skyland Town Center may be a long ways off from completion, but after nearly 20 years of fits and starts, District officials count any progress as reason to celebrate.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and a host of other local leaders gathered at the Southeast property Thursday to celebrate its “topping off,” marking the milestone that the first phase of the mixed-use development has reached its final construction height.

The event marked the latest positive step for the at-times tortured project, coming on the heels of perhaps its most meaningful moment in years: Lidl’s announcement that it will anchor the development with a new supermarket. The German grocer inked a deal in May for a 29,000-square-foot store at Skyland, at least partially filling the void left by Walmart’s infamous decision to back out and abandon the project.

The project’s backers — the development team of Rappaport and WC Smith — say they were hard at work on the rest of the first phase before Lidl was on…