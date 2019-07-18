Home » Latest News » Fresh off landing Lidl,…

Fresh off landing Lidl, Skyland Town Center’s backers celebrate progress

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

July 18, 2019, 2:56 PM

Skyland Town Center may be a long ways off from completion, but after nearly 20 years of fits and starts, District officials count any progress as reason to celebrate. 

Mayor Muriel Bowser and a host of other local leaders gathered at the Southeast property Thursday to celebrate its “topping off,” marking the milestone that the first phase of the mixed-use development has reached its final construction height. 

The event marked the latest positive step for the at-times tortured project, coming on the heels of perhaps its most meaningful moment in years: Lidl’s announcement that it will anchor the development with a new supermarket. The German grocer inked a deal in May for a 29,000-square-foot store at Skyland, at least partially filling the void left by Walmart’s infamous decision to back out and abandon the project. 

The project’s backers — the development team of Rappaport and WC Smith — say they were hard at work on the rest of the first phase before Lidl was on…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

