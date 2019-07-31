Fresh of its merger, L3Harris eyes divestitures

Almost a month after Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies Inc. finalized their merger, the pair hosted its first quarterly earnings…

Almost a month after Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies Inc. finalized their merger, the pair hosted its first quarterly earnings call Wednesday as the new L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX), and it looks like future divestitures are on the menu.

L3Harris Chairman and CEO Bill Brown said on the call that as the company continues to work on its integrations and cost synergies, it may look to offload select portions of its former businesses.

“It’s definitely a key priority,” he said. “A broader mix of businesses gives us an opportunity to take a fresh look at the combined company portfolio and really think about what fits and what doesn’t fit. It certainly gives us some optionality to do some things with businesses that we longer consider strategic. We continue to look at this through a couple of different lenses. Certainly, one is, does the business have technology that’s required for differentiation, can we deliver good returns, can we grow and win green share, et cetera.”

