Former Vornado exec Mitchell Schear shifts focus to property technology with new post

After more than three decades focused on the bricks and mortar of commercial real estate, the former head of Vornado Realty Trust’s D.C. business is shifting his lens to the technology that will drive those properties in the years to come.

Mitchell Schear has been named an executive partner at Camber Creek, a Rockville-based venture capital firm focused on startups in the rapidly expanding property technology, or proptech, industry. The firm, launched in 2011, focuses on tech startups concentrating on real estate and the built environment, and it has lent its support to firms that include crowdsourced development company Fundrise LLC, data firm Compstak Inc., and Vornado spinoff WhyHotel Inc., among others. The move comes as Camber Creek seeks to raise up to $120 million in a new fund, a healthy jump from its last raise of $30 million.

