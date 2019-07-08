Former Capital One exec selling art deco-inspired estate for $4.1M

Gary Perlin, former chief financial officer of Capital One and the World Bank, and his wife, Amy, have listed their…

Gary Perlin, former chief financial officer of Capital One and the World Bank, and his wife, Amy, have listed their Fairfax Station home, dubbed Woodley House, for $4.1 million.

The couple took three yearsto build the art deco-inspired home, finishing it in 2008. It sits on 5 acres enveloped and secluded by a forest. Woodley House evokes England’s Eltham Palace and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, the latter of the two providing inspiration for the round shape in the back of the home.

The Perlins worked with Falls Church’s Monarc Construction Inc. and Kelsie Hornby of Elegant Designs Inc. to weave the home’s competing influences.

Gary Perlin retired from Capital One (NYSE: COF) in May 2013. He left the World Bank in 2003.

Upon entering Woodley House’s approximately 17,000 square feet, guests are greeted with a two-story foyer that in combination with the parlor, living room and dining room can accommodate more than 200 people. The interior boasts four bedrooms, and six full and two…