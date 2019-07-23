First Aid for Insect and Spider Bites and Stings

Insect bites are a nuisance throughout the summer season. Fortunately, they rarely cause serious problems, and proper prevention and care…

Insect bites are a nuisance throughout the summer season. Fortunately, they rarely cause serious problems, and proper prevention and care for common bites can help forestall complications, so kids can get back to having fun.

But first, it’s important to consider what type of bugs or spiders you’re dealing with. Here are some things to keep in mind.

Mosquitoes

We’re all familiar with the red, itchy bumps that result from the common mosquito. Kids, however, often have a stronger reaction to mosquito bites than adults.

During the first few summers of outdoor play, a child’s reaction to a mosquito bite is dramatic and nearly immediate. A firm, itchy bump will develop over 12 hours, ultimately causing itching and irritation for three to 10 days. Also, it is not uncommon for a child to develop a low-grade fever or experience general malaise if reacting to multiple bites.

Over time, kids get sensitized to local mosquito varieties. As a result, although kids continue to get bitten by mosquitoes, the reaction is lessened. But when traveling, since we become sensitized to local types of mosquitoes, the reaction children have to being bitten by a “foreign” mosquito may be more severe.

Preventing mosquito bites remains essential, since they’re known to carry dangerous diseases like West Nile virus, Zika and malaria. For that reason, it’s important to take several steps to protect kids against getting bitten by mosquitoes. That includes avoiding outdoor activities in wetlands or at dawn and dusk.

In addition, low percentage DEET (10%) can be safely used on children as young as 2 months. All insect repellents should be applied to healthy skin, not on any open cuts or sunburned areas.

Alternatively, picaridin is very effective in repelling mosquitoes and other bugs and potentially less toxic to humans, and it can be used on infants. Natural products like citronella and eucalyptus have limited utility and offer protection for only a short period of time.

Finally, removing standing water around your home will reduce breeding areas and decrease the mosquito population.

Another useful technique to prevent itchy bumps is the use of oral, long-acting antihistamines before exposure. If you’re heading to an area where you know bites are likely, or if the reaction your child experiences after bites is severe, taking an over-the-counter antihistamine (like Zyrtec or Claritin) may decrease the severity of the reaction and the duration of irritation from the bite. Keep in mind, this is for symptom relief only and would not protect against any infectious diseases spread by mosquitoes. Follow the dosing recommendations on the package when offering any over-the-counter medication.

Skin infections can occur after mosquito bites due to skin breakdown from itching. Skin infections can be prevented by keeping the area of the bite clean and covered. Topical hydrocortisone cream or calamine lotion can relieve itching and provide relief.

If you believe the skin near the bite is becoming infected, you need to see your child’s doctor. Bacterial infections on the skin usually occur a few days after the initial bite — not immediately — and tend to be painful, warm to the touch and increasingly red over time.

[See: 10 (Mostly) Natural Ways to Evade Mosquitoes.]

Ticks

The concern with tick bites is the risk that they’ll transmit disease, such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Tick-borne illness is only transmitted, however, if the tick remains attached for more than 24 hours. Prompt removal, therefore, is critical for protection.

Ticks are most commonly found in wooded areas and tall grasses. Being prepared to defend against ticks is important in these areas. Layered protection against ticks may include wearing permethrin-treated clothing and gear in addition to putting on DEET-containing repellent. Keep in mind that DEET alone only repels ticks for a short time. Light-colored clothing is best, and tucking pant legs into socks can prevent insects from getting on the skin.

After returning home from a tick-infested area, a complete skin check should be completed. Ticks like to hide in kids’ hair and around their ears, the groin area, and exposed arms and legs.

Should a tick be found on the skin, removal using tweezers has been shown to be most effective. Use the tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible, and pull directly up and out of the skin without twisting. Should any mouthparts still remain visible in the skin, the body will naturally remove them. These are not an infection-transmitting part of the tick.

Bees, Wasps and Hornets

Stinging insects are not known to carry disease but can cause pain. Many children may not see the insect that stung them but will feel sharp pain where they’ve been stung.

If your child does get stung, remove the stinger as soon as possible, and clean the area with soap and water. Cold compresses and ibuprofen help with pain, and antihistamine cream can be used for any irritation or itching. A tetanus booster shot is not necessary.

Unfortunately, insect repellents are not effective against stinging insects. Insects sting to defend themselves or a nest, and you can’t chemically deter this behavior. Prevention against stings involves identifying the insect and backing away slowly. In short, stay away. If you notice an insect nest near your home, consider calling a pest control service to get rid of it safely.

Although insect venom can indeed be deadly in those who are severely allergic to it, insect venom allergies are much more common in adults than children. Signs of a venom allergy would be immediately significant, including trouble breathing, facial or extremity swelling, abdominal cramping or vomiting, and passing out. Immediate medical attention is required.

Most kids are not allergic to bee, wasp or hornet stings. For children who have a significant reaction to their first sting, there is about a 3% chance that a more severe reaction will occur on subsequent stings. Although such allergic reactions aren’t common, talking with your child’s doctor about the need for emergency epinephrine is an essential discussion if your child’s initial response to a sting was severe.

[See: 6 Health Hazards to Watch Out for This Summer Other Than Skin Cancer.]

Spiders

Medically significant spider bites are not common. Most spiders lack the mouthparts required to bite humans, and their venom is not harmful to our skin. In North and South America, however, widow spiders and recluse spiders have been known to bite humans and cause injury to the skin when caught between the skin and some object.

Spiders are rarely witnessed to bite, and the diagnosis of a spider bite is often made entirely based upon the patient’s story. Reliable numbers on how many humans suffer from spider bites, therefore, is hard to determine.

Spider bites of medical significance cause significant pain and swelling, often leading to black or necrotic skin in the center of the wound. Most bites, however, only cause local pain and swelling similar to a bee sting. Many bites go unnoticed.

Spider bites are most often singular and do not happen on various body areas at once. A systemic reaction to a spider bite is exceedingly rare. If your child seems to be urgently unwell with sudden confusion, nausea or vomiting, or limb swelling, seek immediate medical attention.

[See: Ways to Stay Healthy at the Pool This Summer.]

With a bit of preparation and common sense, families can enjoy the outdoors without concern for significant insect troubles. Choosing a preferred insect repellent, stocking the cabinet with simple first aid supplies and teaching children to stay away from troublesome insects will help keep everyone safe and bite-free.

More from U.S. News

8 Practical Ways to Reduce Your Family’s Pesticide Exposure

9 Phobias That Are Surprisingly Common

7 Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas

First Aid for Insect and Spider Bites and Stings originally appeared on usnews.com