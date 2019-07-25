Federal Realty hopes to practice what it preaches at its new headquarters

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) hopes to immerse staffers and visitors to its planned North Bethesda headquarters in the…

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) hopes to immerse staffers and visitors to its planned North Bethesda headquarters in the design elements and concepts they might encounter at its other mixed-use developments in the D.C. region and elsewhere, along with a taste of what it many soon deploy in future projects.

The real estate investment trust recently gave the WBJ a sneak peak at the design plans for its nearly 44,000-square-foot headquarters at 909 Rose Ave. The developer will take up two floors of a larger 11-story office building it is developing at Pike & Rose, its remake of the former Mid-Pike Plaza by Montrose Parkway and Rockville Pike.

You won’t think you mistakenly wandered into one of the restaurants or shops at Bethesda Row or Shirlington Gateway, but Jay Brinson, director of development for Federal Realty, said the approach to the company’s new home is not unlike how his team designs common-area spaces in those projects. So, think of natural light, more common to…