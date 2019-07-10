Familial Hypercholesterolemia: What Is It and Who Gets It?

Familial hypercholesterolemia, or FH, is a life-threatening genetic condition affecting about 1 in 250 people. Having FH increases the risk for early cardiovascular disease -- FH causes approximately 1 in 5 heart attacks in people under age 45. Early diagnosis and effective treatment can reduce the risk for heart attacks or premature death, as well as the need for stents in the heart vessels or bypass surgery. Unfortunately, according to the FH Foundation, 90% of those with FH do not know they have it. Why Is FH Risky? FH increases the risk of cardiovascular disease (such as heart attacks) by causing very high cholesterol levels. Specifically, it increases the levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as the "bad cholesterol," to twice what they should be, and often much higher. LDL cholesterol is a byproduct of the body's metabolism of cholesterol. It's normally removed from the body through the liver, but if this does not happen properly it builds up in the bloodstream. Deposits of LDL cholesterol on the walls of the arteries are called plaques. In the heart, plaques can cause heart attacks, and in the brain, plaques can cause strokes. This is why people with FH, and subsequently high levels of LDL cholesterol, have higher risk of heart attack and stroke. In people with FH, LDL cholesterol levels are high starting at birth. This lifetime exposure makes people with FH especially vulnerable to cardiovascular events at younger ages. Left untreated, men with FH have…

Familial hypercholesterolemia, or FH, is a life-threatening genetic condition affecting about 1 in 250 people. Having FH increases the risk for early cardiovascular disease — FH causes approximately 1 in 5 heart attacks in people under age 45. Early diagnosis and effective treatment can reduce the risk for heart attacks or premature death, as well as the need for stents in the heart vessels or bypass surgery. Unfortunately, according to the FH Foundation, 90% of those with FH do not know they have it.

Why Is FH Risky?

FH increases the risk of cardiovascular disease (such as heart attacks) by causing very high cholesterol levels. Specifically, it increases the levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as the “bad cholesterol,” to twice what they should be, and often much higher. LDL cholesterol is a byproduct of the body’s metabolism of cholesterol. It’s normally removed from the body through the liver, but if this does not happen properly it builds up in the bloodstream. Deposits of LDL cholesterol on the walls of the arteries are called plaques. In the heart, plaques can cause heart attacks, and in the brain, plaques can cause strokes. This is why people with FH, and subsequently high levels of LDL cholesterol, have higher risk of heart attack and stroke.

In people with FH, LDL cholesterol levels are high starting at birth. This lifetime exposure makes people with FH especially vulnerable to cardiovascular events at younger ages. Left untreated, men with FH have a 50% chance of having a heart attack by age 50. Women with FH have a 30% chance of having a heart attack by age 60.

Just as any exposure to smoking increases the risk of lung cancer, even after quitting, having high LDL cholesterol levels at any time still increases the risk of cardiovascular disease even if the levels are later treated with lipid-lowering medication. That’s why it is important to diagnose and treat FH early in life. The good news is that lowering LDL cholesterol levels with medications can decrease the risk, just like quitting smoking.

How Does One Get FH?

FH is an inherited genetic disorder. It’s caused by a mutation in the genes responsible for the LDL receptor or the proteins that interact with the LDL receptor. When things work normally, the LDL receptor helps to clear LDL cholesterol from the body. Each child of a person with FH has a 50% chance of inheriting FH. If both parents have FH, then it’s possible that they both pass on a gene to their child. This child will have what is called homozygous FH, which is the rarest and most severe form of FH and can cause heart disease even in childhood. Because FH is genetic, once one person is diagnosed with FH it’s important that all first-degree family (meaning parents, siblings and children) get tested, as well as second-degree family (aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents or grandchildren).

How Do I Know if I Have FH?

FH affects men, women and children from every race and ethnicity. While the research shows that 1.3 million people in the United States have FH, it’s a severely underdiagnosed and undertreated disorder. Women, African Americans and Asians with FH are even less likely to get their cholesterol treated as aggressively as white men.

FH can be diagnosed based on family history and a lipid panel blood test, which measures total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol (i.e., “good cholesterol”) and triglycerides. Genetic testing is available and should be offered to confirm diagnosis and aid in family screening, but it’s not required. At present, most people are diagnosed with what is known as “clinical criteria,” meaning findings on physical exam and blood cholesterol levels, and not genetic testing.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all children between the ages of 9 and 11 have their cholesterol checked. If a parent has FH, their children should have their cholesterol checked at age 2. Treatment with medication to lower LDL cholesterol levels can begin at age 10, and a heart healthy lifestyle can begin as early as possible.

Suspicion for FH should be high if:

— A person has LDL cholesterol levels more than or equal to 190 milligrams per deciliter or 4.9 millimoles per liter in adults, or more than or equal to 160 milligrams per deciliter or 4.1 millimoles per liter in children.

— A family member has known FH or similarly elevated LDL cholesterol.

— There is a personal or family history of premature cardiovascular disease (before age 55 in men and 65 in women).

— Physical exam shows cholesterol deposits. Xanthomas appear under the skin around the tendons, usually the Achilles tendon or tendons of the hands. Xanthelasmas appear on the eyelids or under the eye, and corneal arcus can be seen as a white ring around the iris in the eye. Not all people with FH show these physical signs. On their own, they are not dangerous.

— A positive genetic test indicating FH.

So, I Have FH. What’s Next?

FH treatment focuses on lowering LDL cholesterol levels. While lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise are always helpful, people with FH will have persistently elevated LDL cholesterol levels requiring prescription medication.

FH management begins with regular exercise and a heart-healthy diet low in saturated fat. The mainstay of FH treatment is HMG CoA reductase inhibitors, more commonly known as statins. These medications block production of cholesterol, which then increases the number of LDL receptors on the liver surface to remove the LDL cholesterol circulating in the bloodstream. By increasing the amount of LDL cholesterol removed, the amount of plaque buildup in arteries is decreased. Another drug commonly used in conjunction with statins is ezetimibe, which inhibits cholesterol absorption in the gut to decrease LDL cholesterol. PCSK9 inhibitors are newer injection medications that prevent LDL-receptor degradation, increasing the clearance of circulating LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream. In terms of their ability to lower LDL cholesterol, high-intensity statins can lower it upward of approximately 50%, ezetimibe about 20% and PCSK9 inhibitors around 60%. The effect of these medications is cumulative, and many people with FH need multiple medications to control their LDL cholesterol.

Older medications that are sometimes still used include bile acid sequestrants, which work to lower cholesterol by decreasing how much bile acid is reabsorbed in the gut. This causes the body to use up cholesterol to make more bile, decreasing how much LDL cholesterol is in the blood. These medications provide modest LDL cholesterol lowering but can be more difficult to take. Again, these are usually used in conjunction with statin therapy. However, because they are not absorbed into the bloodstream, they are also safe to take on their own during pregnancy and breastfeeding when other medications are not recommended.

For patients who have persistently elevated LDL cholesterol levels that aren’t responding adequately to a healthy lifestyle and medications, or for those who cannot take the medications due to side effects, LDL apheresis is an option. This is a process much like dialysis, during which a person’s blood is cycled through a machine and the LDL cholesterol is filtered out. This option is being used less and less as medications become more effective. However, this is still an important option, especially for adults and children with homozygous FH, which can cause more serious disease earlier in life. There is one treatment approved only for homozygous FH, lomitapide, which works differently from other lipid-lowering treatments.

There are additional LDL cholesterol-lowering medications in clinical trials, including bempedoic acid, inclisiran, evinacumab and gene therapy. The future of FH is looking bright with more numerous and more effective methods of treatment. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for preventing heart disease in individuals and families affected by FH.

Takeaway Points

— FH is a genetic disorder that causes severely elevated LDL cholesterol levels from birth, putting people at high risk for early cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks, stroke or premature death, and the need for bypass surgery or stents.

— Early diagnosis and treatment to lower LDL cholesterol levels is the best way to reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease in individuals with FH.

— Diagnosis can be made with a simple lipid panel blood test and a family history. Genetic testing is available and should be offered, but it’s not required for diagnosis.

— Family screening is essential. Once a person is diagnosed with FH, it’s important to screen all close blood relatives to find others who inherited the disorder so they can be treated.

— The FH Foundation is a research and advocacy organization dedicated to increasing awareness, improving diagnosis rates and encouraging early treatment. The FH Foundation is an excellent resource for both patients and medical professionals for reliable information on FH diagnosis and treatment, as well as social and family support.

— A typical treatment regimen for FH includes maintaining a healthy lifestyle plus taking cholesterol-lowering medications, including a statin, often ezetimibe and a PCSK9 inhibitor. It’s important to manage all other cardiovascular risk factors.

— New potential treatment options for FH are in clinical trials.

