Falls Church Shoppers grocery store sets closing date

We now know the closing date for another Shoppers grocery store. The Shoppers in the Seven Corners Center in Falls Church will close by Sept. 1, the latest in a string of closures and conversions for the sunsetting grocery store chain.
That particular Shoppers, located at 6360 Seven Corners Center, is one of several that will be converted to a Giant Food, and the conversion will begin later in September, according to a Giant spokesperson. A construction leads website lists the value of the renovation at $750,000. Giant did not release a potential opening date for the new store.
Shoppers chose not to renew its lease at the shopping center, according to a spokesman for Shoppers’ parent company, United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) The store will begin liquidating its inventory July 8 and anticipates finishing that liquidation by Aug. 3. Shoppers parent company UNFI did not release an exact closing date. The construction leads site lists Sept. 1 as Shoppers’ move out date.
