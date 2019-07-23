Fairfax city strikes downtown redevelopment deal with restaurant chain

The city of Fairfax is teaming up with a Virginia restaurant chain to redevelop an aging building in the heart…

The small city announced Tuesday that it’s struck a deal with Parry Restaurant Group, giving the chain the chance to build a new restaurant on the current site of the Fairfax Surf Shop. The city’s Economic Development Authority owns the property, located along Old Town Square at 3936 Old Lee Highway, and will ground-lease the site to the restaurant group.

The EDA said in a release that the building on the property is “in need of costly repair and renovations,” and Parry will take on the full costs of the redevelopment. The company hopes to see the old structure demolished as soon as September, with a new restaurant ready for patrons by the second quarter of 2020.

“This is a win-win, as the agreement relieves the city of undertaking significant renovation costs,” EDA Board Chair Michael O’Brien wrote in a statement. “The city’s EDA…