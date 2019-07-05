Face in the Crowd: The messy path to paid family leave

Last week, I read our latest coverage of D.C.’s paid family leave law with the interest of a news consumer…

There in the opening of Sara Gilgore’s story — an update on how local businesses are preparing for the tax that will cover mandatory paid family leave — eight words spoke directly to my heart: “Questions about the program’s nuts and bolts remain.”

On the whole, America’s family leave policy is dominated by questions. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the United States is the only developed nation in the world that has no mandatory paid maternity leave, let alone parental leave. Yes, under the Family and Medical Leave Act, many workers are eligible for 12 weeks of unpaid leave for the birth and/or care of a new child. Can you afford to take three months without a paycheck? Can your employees? The questions and calculations mount.

Some employees can supplement their unpaid time off by saving…