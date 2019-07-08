Exercises for Managing Plantar Fasciitis?

You've tried rolling out the bottom of your feet, icing your heels, switching up your shoes and even wearing special socks. But, if you still have heel pain caused by plantar fasciitis -- inflammation in the tissue connecting the heel bone to the toes -- it might be time to tweak your exercise routine.

Performing targeted exercises can remedy many of the underlying factors that predispose athletes such as runners to plantar fasciitis, says Josh Cox, a certified personal trainer at Anytime Fitness in Santa Rosa, California.

"Nine times out of 10 in people with plantar fasciitis, some type of mobility restriction exists," explains Grayson Wickham, a doctor of physical therapy, certified strength and conditioning specialist and founder of the Movement Vault online physical therapy program. A lot of people are lacking the ability to dorsiflex, or raise the big toe from its base joint to the ceiling, he says. Limitations in mobility throughout the foot and into the ankle (or anywhere in the legs) can cause movement compensations that, over time, can lead to overuse of the plantar fascia, a band of connective tissue linking the heel to the toes.

Fortunately, these are issues that can be alleviated through targeted training. "In the average case of plantar fasciitis, it's 100% curable," Wickham says. It's only in cases that involve bone spurs and other structural issues that pain cannot be relieved through the right exercises.

While the perfect exercises vary on a case-by-case basis, these four exercises are some of the most tried-and-true methods recommended by experts to relieve plantar fasciitis. To get the greatest benefit, perform each exercise daily, either back-to-back or throughout the day.

Here are four expert-approved exercises to help manage plantar fasciitis:

-- Eccentric one-leg calf raise with elevated toe.

-- Toe raise, point, and curl.

-- Resisted isometric toe stretch.

-- Half-kneeling gas pedal.

Learn more about each exercise and how to incorporate these movements into your fitness regimen to reduce plantar fasciitis and mitigate foot pain and discomfort.

Eccentric One-Leg Calf Raise With Elevated Toe

Start by placing the balls of your feet on the edge of a low step or box. Hold onto a sturdy object for balance, shift your weight onto one foot and raise the opposite foot just off of the floor. Maintain this one-legged position throughout. Place a folded towel under the big toe of your planted foot so that it is elevated toward the ceiling. Keeping the toe raised proves to be especially helpful in not just strengthening the calf, but treating plantar fasciitis, Cox says. From here, slowly lower your heel toward the floor as far as possible and until you feel a stretch in your calf. Pause, then press through the ball of your foot and squeeze your calf to raise your heel as high as possible toward the ceiling. Your big toe will stay propped up throughout the movement. That's one rep. Perform 12 reps, then repeat on the opposite side for a total of three sets per side. Focus on moving as slowly as possible as you lower to complete each rep. If you can perform all reps without fatigue, perform the movement while holding a dumbbell or kettlebell in your free hand.

Toe Raise, Point and Curl

To strengthen the muscles of the toes and reduce stress on the plantar fascia, Cox recommends sitting down on a sturdy chair and placing your feet on the floor with your heels directly under your knees. From here, squeeze the muscles on the top of your feet to raise all of your toes as high as you can. Pause, then squeeze the muscles on the bottom of your feet to curl them as tight as possible. That's one rep. Perform three sets of 10-15 reps.

Resisted Isometric Toe Stretch

Start by sitting down on a study chair and placing your feet flat on the floor. Grab the big toe of each foot with the corresponding hand on each side. From there, lift your feet as high toward the ceiling as comfortable so that you feel a stretch in the bottom of your toe. Once you find this position, press your toes down into your hands as hard as possible and continue resisting your hands' upward pressure for 10 seconds. Relax and take a break from the stretch for a few seconds. Then, use your hands to again lift up your big toes, trying to move further into the stretch, squeezing the muscles on the top of your toes to raise them toward the ceiling. Hold for 20 seconds. That's one rep. Perform two to three reps. Combining both passive and active stretching is the most beneficial in improving joint range of motion, Wickham says. Keep in mind that you should never try to stretch your toes past the point of discomfort.

Half-Kneeling Gas Pedal

Get in a half-kneeling position on the floor with your front foot flat on the floor and your knee over your foot. From here, shift your knee forward past your toes as far as possible until you feel a stretch in your calf. Then, press the balls of your feet down into the floor, as if you are pressing on a gas pedal as hard as possible, Wickham says. Hold for 10 seconds. Take a break from the stretch for a few seconds. Then, shift your knee forward again to feel the stretch. Squeeze the muscles on the front of your shin to try to raise the balls of your feet toward you, as if you are raising your foot from a gas pedal. Hold for 20 seconds. That's one rep. Perform three to six reps, then repeat on the opposite side. Experts advise against stretching past the point of discomfort.

