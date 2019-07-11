Exercise Equipment for Seniors

Right equipment at any ageExercise equipment at the gym doesn't come with maximum-age cutoffs. You're free to use strength machines, barbells, elliptical trainers, step climbers, kettlebells and agility devices at any age -- and not settle for a watered-down workout. A common misconception is that older adults need to go easy, go light and be cautious, says Cody Sipe, an associate professor and director of clinical research in the Harding University physical therapy program. "It's really kind of ageist and limiting to say: 'Oh, you have to do chair exercises,' or 'You have to use light dumbbells,'" says Sipe, who is also the co-founder of the Functional Aging Institute, which offers courses for fitness professionals who train older clients. "It's not really about their age," he says. "It's about functional ability and conditions they have." First and foremost, talk to your doctor before embarking on any exercise program. Read on to learn about the full range of fitness equipment and choose what's right for you. Cable strength machineStrength machines with pulleys and cables let users lift from a comfortable position. These machines also allow users to independently adjust weights for a variety of arm, leg, back, abdominal and core muscle exercises. Versatility, ease of use and widespread availability of these machines are among the advantages for older adults, says Dr. Timothy Law, medical director of the Ohio Musculoskeletal & Neurological Institute at Ohio University. "You can put a different handle on the cable to do lat pulldowns to help…

Right equipment at any age

Exercise equipment at the gym doesn’t come with maximum-age cutoffs. You’re free to use strength machines, barbells, elliptical trainers, step climbers, kettlebells and agility devices at any age — and not settle for a watered-down workout. A common misconception is that older adults need to go easy, go light and be cautious, says Cody Sipe, an associate professor and director of clinical research in the Harding University physical therapy program. “It’s really kind of ageist and limiting to say: ‘Oh, you have to do chair exercises,’ or ‘You have to use light dumbbells,'” says Sipe, who is also the co-founder of the Functional Aging Institute, which offers courses for fitness professionals who train older clients. “It’s not really about their age,” he says. “It’s about functional ability and conditions they have.” First and foremost, talk to your doctor before embarking on any exercise program. Read on to learn about the full range of fitness equipment and choose what’s right for you.

Cable strength machine

Strength machines with pulleys and cables let users lift from a comfortable position. These machines also allow users to independently adjust weights for a variety of arm, leg, back, abdominal and core muscle exercises. Versatility, ease of use and widespread availability of these machines are among the advantages for older adults, says Dr. Timothy Law, medical director of the Ohio Musculoskeletal & Neurological Institute at Ohio University. “You can put a different handle on the cable to do lat pulldowns to help with your back muscles,” he says. “You can attach straps at the bottom to (work on) your legs, whether it’s the adductors or abductors of your hips, as well as knees and thighs.” Cable machines come in multiple, universal gym configurations at fitness clubs and other facilities, while single-station pieces fit into tighter spaces and personal budgets for home use.

Free weights

Dumbbells, barbells and weight benches are time-tested strength-training equipment. With basic knowledge of safe lifting and core stability, older adults can bench press and raise dumbbells for fitness. “It helps everything,” Law says. “It helps with bone density to prevent fracture, which is a huge (health complication) in that age group.” For some people with diabetes, he says, studies show that exercise increases their insulin sensitivity so they can reduce medications. It’s not just from losing weight — it’s also about gaining muscle, he adds. You’re never too old to begin. “At any age, including 60, 70, 80 and 90 years old, (people) shouldn’t shy away from being able to start, even for the first time in their life, to pick up weights and do some progressive weight resistance,” he says. “The big thing is to just want to do it.” Adjustable dumbbells that let users add or subtract weight with a twist of a dial provide a convenient, space-saving option.

Senior fitness park

Also known as adult exercise parks or multigenerational playgrounds, these free outdoor facilities let you get fresh air, socialize, have fun and enjoy a good workout. Striders, ellipticals, sit-up machines and stationary and recumbent bikes are just some of the elements you might see at senior parks, which also offer walking paths and rest areas in the shade. You may find gear such as chin-up bars and stretching boards or familiar playground equipment like adult-sized swings. Within the U.S., multigenerational parks are cropping up in locations such as Galveston County, Texas; Springfield Township, Ohio; and South Florida.

Kettlebell

Swinging a kettlebell is a fresh alternative for building strength and coordination. Color-coded by weight, kettlebells are basically cast-iron balls with handles. Kettlebells let you do exercises such as squats, presses, rows, halos, thrusts and deadlifts with a different feel than traditional weights. If kettlebell workouts are new to you, don’t shy away from giving them a try, Sipe advises. Although unfamiliar equipment can seem daunting in a typical gym setting, receiving instruction in a smaller group or turning to a personal trainer can expand your exercise comfort zone.

Low-impact treadmill

Running outdoors or on a treadmill is great for increasing your aerobic capacity and endurance, but the high impact can be hard on your ankles, knees and hips. Walking might be the way to go, or you could explore newer treadmills designed to spare vulnerable joints. Low-impact, pressurized treadmills are good in-home options, Law says. With running, one consideration to keep in mind is that your maximum heart rate — which determines your target heart rate during exercise — decreases with age.

Elliptical trainer, bike or rowing machine

Arthritis is a fact of life for many older adults, and others cope with painful conditions like peripheral artery disease or back problems. Although you need to consider exercise limitations and safety, strength and cardio exercises are more important than ever to maximize circulation and keep joints as mobile as possible. “It is more dangerous not to be doing these things than to do them, because of the health risks of being sedentary,” Sipe says. Several types of equipment offer low-impact workouts at whichever intensity — high, moderate or low — works for you. Stepping into elliptical pedals, climbing on a stationary or standard road bike or using a rowing machine all let you work out without pounding your joints. “Those are all really good for people who have any sort of lower-limb discomfort or osteoarthritis,” Sipe says. “That’s typically what we recommend for them.”

Resistance band or resistance tube

Resistance bands and tubes are simple, inexpensive, portable fitness items for gently building strength. Elastic resistance training is effective for increasing muscle strength in the elderly, according to a review of multiple studies published in the July-August 2013 issue of Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics. However, resistance bands don’t necessarily offer fitness results comparable to lifting weights. “I don’t think it’s the best choice if you have other options where you can progressively add weights — not just another band that has a similar stretch factor through the full range of motion,” Law says. “You lose some of the effects of the other types of weights.” In contrast, you can build more strength with cable machines or free weights, he says. If you’re using resistance tubes or bands, make sure to challenge yourself and not take it too easy, Sipe advises.

Balance trainers

Agility ladders, BOSU balls, step benches and step cones help improve balance and body control, increase your ease of motion and reduce your risk of falls. As with weights or any workout, Law says, “the best first thing is to get clearance from your doctor, to make sure you’re physiologically able to perform exercises that you want to do.” If you don’t have previous experience with a specific type of workout, it’s probably better to get live, hands-on instruction rather than trying to learn exercises via YouTube, he adds. Silver Sneakers, a free health and fitness program for older adults who qualify, can help, he notes. In addition, many community centers offer free or reduced-cost memberships or classes to older adults.

Exercise Equipment for Seniors

These gym, in-home and outdoor fitness apparatuses help older adults stay healthy and fit:

— Cable strength machine.

— Free weights.

— Senior playground or fitness park.

— Kettlebell.

— Low-impact treadmill.

— Elliptical trainer.

— Stationary or road bike.

— Rowing machine.

— Resistance bands or tubing.

— Agility ladder.

— Step bench.

More from U.S. News

8 Ways for Baby Boomers to Maintain Their Agility

6 Exercises Women Should Do Every Day

9 Health Effects of Helmet Use and Bike-Sharing

Exercise Equipment for Seniors originally appeared on usnews.com