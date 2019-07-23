Exelon pledges $5 million to D.C.’s first elevated public park

Exelon Corp. on Tuesday announced a $5 million gift for the long-planned 11th Street Bridge Park project connecting Washington Navy…

Exelon Corp. on Tuesday announced a $5 million gift for the long-planned 11th Street Bridge Park project connecting Washington Navy Yard and Anacostia Park on either side of the Anacostia River.

The gift specifically targets the park’s planned 3,230-square-foot environmental education center, and carbon-free energy solutions such as, potentially, electric vehicle charging stations, smart lighting and clean energy workforce development programs.

The park, an effort of the Ward 8-based nonprofit Building Bridges Across the River, will be the District’s first elevated public park. It will be located on the piers of the former 1,200-foot-long 11th Street Bridge, which has since been replaced by more modern spans.

The Exelon Environmental Education Center will offer programming run in part by the Anacostia Watershed Society. Powered by solar panels donated by Exelon subsidiary Constellation, the center will offer space for up to 90 students for lectures and film screenings, in addition to…