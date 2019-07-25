Exclusive: Amazon Web Services inks deal for more space in the Herndon area

Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud computing business has inked a deal to lease another whole office building in the Herndon area as…

Amazon Web Services inked a deal with Griffin Capital Essential REIT Inc. to lease all 270,000 square feet of 13820 Sunrise Valley Drive, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity. El Segundo, California-based Griffin, in a news release issued Wednesday, disclosed the full-building lease to a Fortune 100 company but did not identify the tenant.

A representative for Griffin declined to comment. Representatives for Amazon could not be immediately reached for comment.

South Lake at Dulles Corner, as the building is also known, is about 2 miles from the East Coast hub AWS established at One Dulles Tower, a 400,000-square-foot building the company also leased in full. The company planned to create up to 1,500 new jobs in the commonwealth, according to that…