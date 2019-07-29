Exclusive: A media production center will soon take shape at The Willard

The nation’s capital is not lacking in politicians, trade organizations, visiting dignitaries and the like with something to say. A…

The nation’s capital is not lacking in politicians, trade organizations, visiting dignitaries and the like with something to say. A new partnership will soon open a media hub where they can do their talking, and deliver it to the world.

D.C.-based public relations firm Nahigian Strategies, in collaboration with The Carr Cos., plans to launch a multimedia production space called Big Whig Media out of the Willard InterContinental Hotel. The Willard is owned by Carr Hospitality, founded by Oliver T. Carr Jr. and Richard W. Carr.

Keith Nahigian, president of Nahigian Strategies, is no stranger to the intersection of media and politics. He served as special assistant to the vice president under Dan Quayle, worked on Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign, and led Minnesota Republican Michele Bachmann’s 2012 presidential run as her campaign manager.

In Greater Washington, “there’s no real place for independents to come and use studios that are on the ground floor, that have a presence,”…