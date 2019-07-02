Exclusive: 1776 to shut down Crystal City campus, reopen in D.C.

This story has been updated to reflect that 1776 will be subleasing space from a tenant at 750 15th St. NW, D.C. think tank New America Foundation.

Startup incubator 1776 plans to open its new D.C. location this year and will ultimately shut down its Crystal City location.

1776 spokesman Lucas McCanna said the company will relocate to “the general McPherson Square area,” but declined to give a specific address. A 1776 member told the Washington Business Journal that 1776 says it is moving to 740 15th St. NW, which sits one block from the White House near the McPherson Square Metro station.

McCanna declined to say when the changes will occur. The 1776 member said the company suggested the location at 2231 Crystal Drive in Arlington would close at the end of August and that 1776 would open its new location this month.

1776 has been in talks to sublease space from a tenant of the new location, D.C. think tank New America Foundation, for a few weeks, according to another source familiar…